sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 06.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,97 Euro		+0,04
+2,07 %
WKN: A0Q0AG ISIN: CA8520661098 Ticker-Symbol: A78 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPROTT INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SPROTT INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,98
2,04
05.04.
1,98
2,03
05.04.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GARIBALDI RESOURCES CORP
GARIBALDI RESOURCES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GARIBALDI RESOURCES CORP1,60+5,26 %
SPROTT INC1,97+2,07 %