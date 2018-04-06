

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) said it expects that its first-quarter operating profit will increase about 57.58% from last year.



The company projects operating profit of about 15.60 trillion Korean won in the first-quarter, compared to 9.90 trillion won reported last year. While it reported operating profit of about 15.15 trillion won in the fourth-quarter.



The company also estimates first-quarter consolidated sales of about 60.00 trillion won compared to 50.55 trillion won last year. It reported consolidated sales of about 65.98 trillion won in the fourth-quarter.



Final earnings results will be released later this month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX