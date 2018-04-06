

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo (WFC) is planning to further integrate its corporate and investment banks in an effort to reduce costs and better serve its clients, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The bank's plans, which could lead to layoffs in the future, will affect some industry coverage groups, advisory teams, equity and debt capital markets origination and certain corporate-banking relationship managers, the report said.



Elsewhere within the wholesale division that houses the corporate bank and investment bank, Wells Fargo Securities told staff of several dozen layoffs as recently as Wednesday in its markets division, the report said.



Those layoffs, affecting senior and junior employees across areas including credit sales and trading, are based on a review of the business and staffing level adjustments. The layoffs aren't directly tied to the coming integration of Wells Fargo's corporate bank and investment bank, the report said.



