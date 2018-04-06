

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Matt Zames, a former JPMorgan Chase & Co. executive, is among candidates contacted by recruiters in recent weeks to replace Deutsche Bank AG (DB) Chief Executive Officer John Cryan, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



While the recruiters didn't have a formal mandate from the bank at the time of the approach, the 47-year-old was sounded out as part of their search. Zames signaled he would prefer to remain in the U.S.,the report said.



Deutsche Bank Chairman Paul Achleitner has held discussions with potential successors to Cryan amid rising investor frustration, people with knowledge of the discussions said last week.



Zames is a former hedge-fund trader who helped tidy up JPMorgan's London Whale trading debacle. He was seen as a possible successor to CEO Jamie Dimon after he was promoted to co-chief operating officer in 2012. He left JPMorgan as COO last year with the aim of running another company.



At least one top investor views Zames favorably as a candidate for the Deutsche Bank post, according to a person familiar with the shareholder's thinking.



