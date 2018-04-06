

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Vivendi (VIV.L, VIVEF.PK) announced its proposed list of candidates to renew the Telecom Italia Board of Directors. The list will be tabled to a vote of Telecom Italia shareholders at an ordinary Shareholders' meeting on May 4, 2018.



The list of ten candidates is led by Amos Genish, Chief Executive Officer of TIM. Amos Genish has the full support of Vivendi for the execution of the 2018-2020 industrial plan presented and unanimously adopted by the Board. Arnaud de Puyfontaine, second on the list, is proposed to serve as non-executive Chairman. Franco Bernabè will be proposed as Vice Chairman in charge of security as previously announced on March 22, 2018.



The ten candidates proposed by Vivendi are: Amos Genish, Arnaud de Puyfontaine, Franco Bernabè, Marella Moretti, Frédéric Crépin, Michele Valensise, Giuseppina Capaldo, Anna Jones, Camilla Antonini, and Stéphane Roussel. It includes five candidates (Mrs. Moretti, Capaldo, Jones, Antonini, and Mr. Valensise) who are fully independent under the terms of the relevant Italian corporate governance regulations.



