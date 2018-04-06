sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 06.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

106,80 Euro		+2,71
+2,60 %
WKN: 853260 ISIN: US4781601046 Ticker-Symbol: JNJ 
Aktie:
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHNSON & JOHNSON Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
106,37
107,22
05.04.
106,64
106,96
05.04.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
IMERYS SA
IMERYS SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IMERYS SA80,40+3,74 %
JOHNSON & JOHNSON106,80+2,60 %