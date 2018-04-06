

AKRON (dpa-AFX) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) over allegations that the company covered up the use of defective tires on recreational vehicles that caused crashes resulting in 95 deaths and injuries over the past two decades, reports.



Goodyear allegedly used tires meant for delivery vans on RVs, which were not safe at highway speeds, the reports said and kept the problem secret for years by settling lawsuits and having judges seal the records. The investigation covers about 40,000 tires made between 1996 and 2003.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX