

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook will be deposed on June 27, as part of Qualcomm Inc.'s (QCOM) lawsuit against the iPhone maker, reports said citing court documents.



The suit accuses Apple of misleading regulators in order to generate investigations into Qualcomm. The lawsuit filed in the Southern California district court is a part of a larger legal fight between Apple and Qualcomm, which began last year and revolves around chip royalties Apple paid to Qualcomm.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX