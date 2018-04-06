Regulatory News:

Euronext (Paris:ENX) (Amsterdam:ENX) (Brussels:ENX), the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, today announced trading volumes for March 2018.

Cash trading

In March 2018, the average daily transaction value on the Euronext cash order book stood at €8,671 million, up +17.3% compared to March 2017 and down -5.1% from the previous month. On 16 March 2018, Euronext daily volume reached a new record for the year, at €19,684 million, representing the second most active day since 2010.

For the first three months of 2018, the average daily transaction value on the Euronext cash order book stood at €8,507 million, up +21.9% compared to the same period last year.

The average daily transaction value on the ETF order book1 was €307 million, up +15.2% compared to March 2017 and down -26.7% from the previous month. At the end of March 2018, 796 ETFS were listed on Euronext compared to 804 at the end of December 2017.

Derivatives trading

In March 2018, the overall average daily volume on derivatives reached 587,528 contracts, up +9.1% compared to March 2017 and down -8.0% compared to the previous month. In detail,

the average daily volume on equity index derivatives reached 251,840 contracts, up +10.7% compared to March 2017 and down -6.4% from the previous month,

the average daily volume on individual equity derivatives reached 288,562 contracts, up +12.8% compared to March 2017 and down -8.5% from the previous month,

the average daily volume on commodities derivatives reached 47,126 contracts, down -14.7% compared to March 2017 and down -13.6% from the previous month.

For the first three months of 2018, the overall average daily volume on Euronext derivatives stood at 594,647 contracts (+14.8% compared to the end of March 2017) and the open interest was up at 17,512,067 contracts (+20.2% compared to the end of March 2017).

FX spot trading

The average daily volume on the spot foreign exchange market of FastMatch, of which Euronext owns 90% of the capital since August 2017, stood at $18,773 million, down -2.1% compared to March 2017 and down -11.1% from the previous month. For the first three months of 2018, the average daily volume of FastMatch stood at $20,192 million, up +14.3% compared to the same period last year.

Listings

In March 2018, €836 million was raised on new listings. Euronext welcomed the listing of two Dutch large caps (B&S Group and NIBC Holding) and three SMEs, including UK-based life science company, Acacia Pharma, and Italian company Media Lab, bringing to four the number of SME listings since the beginning of the year and strengthening our EU Tech Hub franchise. In addition, €13.1 billion was raised on Euronext in corporate bonds, of which €8.0 billion was raised through six instruments issued by Sanofi. €5.1 billion was also raised in follow-on equity.

Volumes including Euronext Dublin will be presented in the April 2018 volumes press release to be published in May, following the closing of the acquisition on 27 March 2018.

1 From January 2018, volumes on ETFs are only measured on order book activity due to low revenue impact of off-book activity. Based on the previous presentation, activity is €386 million, down 24.5% compared to March 2017.

European Cash Market Monthly Activity Mar-18 Feb-18 Mar-17 Q1 2018 Q1 2017 YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Nb trading days 21 20 23 63 65 63 65 NUMBER OF TRANSACTIONS (Buy and sells) (reported trades included) Mar-18 Feb-18 Change MOM Mar-17 Change YOY Q1 2018 Q1 2017 Change YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Change YTD Total Cash Market 1 41 113 780 44 910 438 -8,5% 42 143 502 -2,4% 127 728 216 113 730 560 12,3% 127 728 216 113 730 560 12,3% ADV Cash Market 1 1 957 799 2 245 522 -12,8% 1 832 326 6,8% 2 027 432 1 749 701 15,9% 2 027 432 1 749 701 15,9% TRANSACTION VALUE € million Single counted) Eur million Mar-18 Feb-18 Change MOM Mar-17 Change YOY Q1 2018 Q1 2017 Change YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Change YTD Total Cash Market 1 182 099,7 182 830,4 -0,4% 170 070,5 7,1% 535 946 453 440 18,2% 535 945,7 453 439,6 18,2% ADV Cash Market 1 8 671,4 9 141,5 -5,1% 7 394,4 17,3% 8 507 6 976 21,9% 8 507,1 6 976,0 21,9% LISTINGS Number of Issuers Mar-18 Feb-18 Change MOM Mar-17 Change YOY December 2017 Change EURONEXT 2 1 246 1 243 0,2% 1 287 -3,2% 1255 -0,7% SMEs 703 703 0,0% 740 -5,0% 723 -2,8% EURONEXT CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market (mln of €) Mar-18 Feb-18 Change MOM Mar-17 Change YOY Q1 2018 Q1 2017 Change YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Change YTD Nb New Listings 5 1 2 6 6 6 6 Money Raised New Listings incl over allotment 836 55 1409,8% 109 665,9% 891 190 369,9% 891 190 369,9% of which Money Raised New Listings 836 55 1409,8% 103 708,3% 891 182 389,0% 891 182 389,0% Follow-ons on Equities 5 098 2 333 118,5% 6 579 -22,5% 9 135 11 637 -21,5% 9 135 11 637 -21,5% Corporate Bonds 3 13 131 4 430 196,4% 7 068 85,8% 21 044 12 374 70,1% 21 044 12 374 70,1% Financials Bonds 13 856 4 810 188,1% 10 733 29,1% 38 542 40 286 -4,3% 38 542 40 286 -4,3% Public/SemiPublic Bonds 5 1 447 3 330 -56,5% 4 693 -69,2% 10 226 16 932 -39,6% 10 226 16 932 -39,6% Others 110 1 342 -91,8% 2 769 -96,0% 19 886 14 530 36,9% 19 886 14 530 36,9% Total Money Raised 4 34 478 16 300 111,5% 31 952 7,9% 99 723 95 948 3,9% 99 723 95 948 3,9% of which SMEs CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market (mln of €) Mar-18 Feb-18 Change MOM Mar-17 Change YOY Q1 2018 Q1 2017 Change YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Change YTD Nb New Listings 3 1 1 4 4 4 4 Money Raised New Listings incl over allotment 158 55 185,0% 109 44,6% 213 190 12,4% 213 190 12,4% of which Money Raised New Listings 158 55 185,0% 103 52,6% 213 182 17,0% 213 182 17,0% Follow-ons on Equities 206 1 096 -81,2% 895 -76,9% 1 408 2 581 -45,5% 1 408 2 581 -45,5% Corporate Bonds 3 0 30 18 30 18 65,4% 30 18 65,4% Financials Bonds 0 10 0 10 0 10 0 Others 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total Money Raised 4 364 1 191 -69,4% 1 022 -64,4% 1 661 2 789 -40,4% 1 661 2 789 -40,4%

1 Shares, warrants, ETFs, bonds 2 Euronext, Alternext and Free Market 3 Corporate bonds figures revised as from January 2017 to exclude Euronext listed financials issuers and to regroup them in a broader newly created financial bonds category. Public/Semi-Public bonds category not reported before, created as from January 2017 4 included New Listings incl over allotment, Follow-ons on Equities, Corporate Bonds on Euronext Listed Issuers 5 March 2017 figures for public semi-public bonds have been corrected upwards to €900 million, following a technical issue on the number of securities on a bond issuance that resulted in YTD figures being corrected accordingly as of May 2017.

European Derivatives Market Monthly Activity Mar-18 Feb-18 Mar-17 Q1 2018 Q1 2017 YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Nb trading days 21 20 23 63 65 63 65 Volume (in lots) Mar-18 Feb-18 Change MOM Mar-17 Change YOY Q1 2018 Q1 2017 Change Jan 2018 till Mar 2018 Jan 2017 till Mar 2017 Change YTD Equity 11 348 456 11 687 031 -2,9% 11 114 638 2,1% 34 326 220 30 227 578 13,6% 34 326 220 30 227 578 13,6% of which AtomX 68 174 83 946 258922 147760 258 922 147 760 Index 5 288 649 5 381 641 -1,7% 5 231 342 1,1% 15 063 989 14 284 159 5,5% 15 063 989 14 284 159 5,5% of which AtomX 34 628 53 046 102 476 33 281 102 476 33 281 Futures 3 617 240 3 719 068 -2,7% 3 944 615 -8,3% 10 344 420 10 920 081 -5,3% 10 344 420 10 920 081 -5,3% of which AtomX 34 628 53 046 102 476 33 281 102 476 33 281 Options 1 671 409 1 662 573 0,5% 1 286 727 29,9% 4 719 569 3 364 078 40,3% 4 719 569 3 364 078 40,3% of which AtomX 0 0 0 0 0 Individual Equity 6 059 807 6 305 390 -3,9% 5 883 296 3,0% 19 262 231 15 943 419 20,8% 19 262 231 15 943 419 20,8% of which AtomX 33 546 30 900 156 446 114 479 156 446 114 479 Futures 7 495 3 074 143,8% 5 784 29,6% 17 922 34 671 -48,3% 17 922 34 671 -48,3% of which AtomX 1 500 0 3 500 8 000 3 500 8 000 Options 6 052 312 6 302 316 -4,0% 5 877 512 3,0% 19 244 309 15 908 748 21,0% 19 244 309 15 908 748 21,0% of which AtomX 32 046 30 900 152 946 106 479 152 946 106 479 Commodity 989 640 1 090 563 -9,3% 1 270 209 -22,1% 3 136 553 3 421 189 -8,3% 3 136 553 3 421 189 -8,3% Futures 912 600 1 037 045 -12,0% 1 187 820 -23,2% 2 937 750 3 188 198 -7,9% 2 937 750 3 188 198 -7,9% Options 77 040 53 518 44,0% 82 389 -6,5% 198 803 232 991 -14,7% 198 803 232 991 -14,7% Other 0 0 4 714 0 18 399 0 18 399 Futures 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Options 0 0 4 714 0 18 399 0 18 399 Total Futures 4 537 335 4 759 187 -4,7% 5 138 219 -11,7% 13 300 092 14 142 950 -6,0% 13 300 092 14 142 950 -6,0% Total Options 7 800 761 8 018 407 -2,7% 7 251 342 7,6% 24 162 681 19 524 216 23,8% 24 162 681 19 524 216 23,8% Total Euronext 12 338 096 12 777 594 -3,4% 12 389 561 -0,4% 37 462 773 33 667 166 11,3% 37 462 773 33 667 166 11,3%

ADV (in lots) Mar-18 Feb-18 Change MOM Mar-17 Change YOY Q1 2018 Q1 2017 Change Jan 2018 till Mar 2018 Jan 2017 till Mar 2017 Change YTD Equity 540 403 584 352 -7,5% 483 245 11,8% 544 861 465 040 17,2% 544 861 465 040 17,2% of which AtomX 3 246 4 197 4 110 2 273 4 110 Index 251 840 269 082 -6,4% 227 450 10,7% 239 111 219 756 8,8% 239 111 219 756 8,8% of which AtomX 1 649 2 652 1 627 512 1 627 Futures 172 250 185 953 -7,4% 171 505 0,4% 164 197 168 001 -2,3% 164 197 168 001 -2,3% of which AtomX 1 649 2 652 1 627 512 1 627 Options 79 591 83 129 -4,3% 55 945 42,3% 74 914 51 755 44,7% 74 914 51 755 44,7% of which AtomX 0 0 0 0 0 Individual Equity 288 562 315 270 -8,5% 255 795 12,8% 305 750 245 283 24,7% 305 750 245 283 24,7% of which AtomX 1 597 1 545 2 483 1 761 2 483 Futures 357 154 132,2% 251 41,9% 284 533 -46,7% 284 533 -46,7% of which AtomX 71 0 56 123 56 Options 288 205 315 116 -8,5% 255 544 12,8% 305 465 244 750 24,8% 305 465 244 750 24,8% of which AtomX 1 526 1 545 2 428 1 638 2 428 Commodity 47 126 54 528 -13,6% 55 226 -14,7% 49 787 52 634 -5,4% 49 787 52 634 -5,4% Futures 43 457 51 852 -16,2% 51 644 -15,9% 46 631 49 049 -4,9% 46 631 49 049 -4,9% Options 3 669 2 676 37,1% 3 582 2,4% 3 156 3 584 -12,0% 3 156 3 584 -12,0% Other 0 0 205 0 283 0 283 Futures 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Options 0 0 205 0 283 0 283 Total Futures 216 064 237 959 -9,2% 223 401 -3,3% 211 113 217 584 -3,0% 211 113 217 584 -3,0% Total Options 371 465 400 920 -7,3% 315 276 17,8% 383 535 300 373 27,7% 383 535 300 373 27,7% Total Euronext 587 528 638 880 -8,0% 538 677 9,1% 594 647 517 956 14,8% 594 647 517 956 14,8%

Open Interest Mar-18 Feb-18 Change MOM Mar-17 Change YOY Equity 16 910 033 17 369 003 -2,6% 13 906 420 21,6% Index 1 437 524 1 369 296 5,0% 1 426 710 0,8% Futures 557 651 501 926 11,1% 582 514 -4,3% Options 879 873 867 370 1,4% 844 196 4,2% Individual Equity 15 472 509 15 999 707 -3,3% 12 479 710 24,0% Futures 15 999 15 980 0,1% 11 365 40,8% Options 15 456 510 15 983 727 -3,3% 12 468 345 24,0% Commodity 602 034 585 444 2,8% 658 042 -8,5% Futures 387 612 420 861 -7,9% 428 437 -9,5% Options 214 422 164 583 30,3% 229 605 -6,6% Other 0 0 1 294 Futures 0 0 0 Options 0 0 1 294 Total Futures 961 262 938 767 2,4% 1 022 316 -6,0% Total Options 16 550 805 17 015 680 -2,7% 13 543 440 22,2% Total Euronext 17 512 067 17 954 447 -2,5% 14 565 756 20,2%

FastMatch Mar-18 Feb-18 Mar-17 Q1 2018 Q1 2017 YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Nb trading days 22 20 23 64 64 64 64 Fastmatch Volume (in USD millions, single counted) Mar-18 Feb-18 Change MOM Mar-17 Change YOY Q1 2018 Q1 2017 Change YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Change YTD Total FastMatch Market 413 008 422 262 -2,2% 441 185 -6,4% 1 292 303 1 130 306 14,3% 1 292 303 1 130 306 14,3% ADV FastMatch Market 18 773 21 113 -11,1% 19 182 -2,1% 20 192 17 661 14,3% 20 192 17 661 14,3%

