Regulatory News:
Euronext (Paris:ENX) (Amsterdam:ENX) (Brussels:ENX), the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, today announced trading volumes for March 2018.
Cash trading
In March 2018, the average daily transaction value on the Euronext cash order book stood at €8,671 million, up +17.3% compared to March 2017 and down -5.1% from the previous month. On 16 March 2018, Euronext daily volume reached a new record for the year, at €19,684 million, representing the second most active day since 2010.
For the first three months of 2018, the average daily transaction value on the Euronext cash order book stood at €8,507 million, up +21.9% compared to the same period last year.
The average daily transaction value on the ETF order book1 was €307 million, up +15.2% compared to March 2017 and down -26.7% from the previous month. At the end of March 2018, 796 ETFS were listed on Euronext compared to 804 at the end of December 2017.
Derivatives trading
In March 2018, the overall average daily volume on derivatives reached 587,528 contracts, up +9.1% compared to March 2017 and down -8.0% compared to the previous month. In detail,
- the average daily volume on equity index derivatives reached 251,840 contracts, up +10.7% compared to March 2017 and down -6.4% from the previous month,
- the average daily volume on individual equity derivatives reached 288,562 contracts, up +12.8% compared to March 2017 and down -8.5% from the previous month,
- the average daily volume on commodities derivatives reached 47,126 contracts, down -14.7% compared to March 2017 and down -13.6% from the previous month.
For the first three months of 2018, the overall average daily volume on Euronext derivatives stood at 594,647 contracts (+14.8% compared to the end of March 2017) and the open interest was up at 17,512,067 contracts (+20.2% compared to the end of March 2017).
FX spot trading
The average daily volume on the spot foreign exchange market of FastMatch, of which Euronext owns 90% of the capital since August 2017, stood at $18,773 million, down -2.1% compared to March 2017 and down -11.1% from the previous month. For the first three months of 2018, the average daily volume of FastMatch stood at $20,192 million, up +14.3% compared to the same period last year.
Listings
In March 2018, €836 million was raised on new listings. Euronext welcomed the listing of two Dutch large caps (B&S Group and NIBC Holding) and three SMEs, including UK-based life science company, Acacia Pharma, and Italian company Media Lab, bringing to four the number of SME listings since the beginning of the year and strengthening our EU Tech Hub franchise. In addition, €13.1 billion was raised on Euronext in corporate bonds, of which €8.0 billion was raised through six instruments issued by Sanofi. €5.1 billion was also raised in follow-on equity.
___________________
Volumes including Euronext Dublin will be presented in the April 2018 volumes press release to be published in May, following the closing of the acquisition on 27 March 2018.
1 From January 2018, volumes on ETFs are only measured on order book activity due to low revenue impact of off-book activity. Based on the previous presentation, activity is €386 million, down 24.5% compared to March 2017.
|European Cash Market Monthly Activity
|Mar-18
|Feb-18
|Mar-17
|Q1 2018
|Q1 2017
|YTD 2018
|YTD 2017
|Nb trading days
|21
|20
|23
|63
|65
|63
|65
|NUMBER OF TRANSACTIONS (Buy and sells) (reported trades included)
|Mar-18
|Feb-18
| Change
MOM
|Mar-17
|Change YOY
|Q1 2018
|Q1 2017
|Change
|YTD 2018
|YTD 2017
| Change
YTD
|Total Cash Market 1
|41 113 780
|44 910 438
|-8,5%
|42 143 502
|-2,4%
|127 728 216
|113 730 560
|12,3%
|127 728 216
|113 730 560
|12,3%
|ADV Cash Market 1
|1 957 799
|2 245 522
|-12,8%
|1 832 326
|6,8%
|2 027 432
|1 749 701
|15,9%
|2 027 432
|1 749 701
|15,9%
|TRANSACTION VALUE € million Single counted)
|Eur million
|Mar-18
|Feb-18
| Change
MOM
|Mar-17
|Change YOY
|Q1 2018
|Q1 2017
|Change
|YTD 2018
|YTD 2017
| Change
YTD
|Total Cash Market 1
|182 099,7
|182 830,4
|-0,4%
|170 070,5
|7,1%
|535 946
|453 440
|18,2%
|535 945,7
|453 439,6
|18,2%
|ADV Cash Market 1
|8 671,4
|9 141,5
|-5,1%
|7 394,4
|17,3%
|8 507
|6 976
|21,9%
|8 507,1
|6 976,0
|21,9%
|LISTINGS
|Number of Issuers
|Mar-18
|Feb-18
| Change
MOM
|Mar-17
|Change YOY
|December 2017
|Change
|EURONEXT 2
|1 246
|1 243
|0,2%
|1 287
|-3,2%
|1255
|-0,7%
|SMEs
|703
|703
|0,0%
|740
|-5,0%
|723
|-2,8%
|EURONEXT
|CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market
|(mln of €)
|Mar-18
|Feb-18
| Change
MOM
|Mar-17
|Change YOY
|Q1 2018
|Q1 2017
|Change
|YTD 2018
|YTD 2017
| Change
YTD
|Nb New Listings
|5
|1
|2
|6
|6
|6
|6
| Money Raised New Listings
incl over allotment
|836
|55
|1409,8%
|109
|665,9%
|891
|190
|369,9%
|891
|190
|369,9%
|of which Money Raised New Listings
|836
|55
|1409,8%
|103
|708,3%
|891
|182
|389,0%
|891
|182
|389,0%
|Follow-ons on Equities
|5 098
|2 333
|118,5%
|6 579
|-22,5%
|9 135
|11 637
|-21,5%
|9 135
|11 637
|-21,5%
|Corporate Bonds 3
|13 131
|4 430
|196,4%
|7 068
|85,8%
|21 044
|12 374
|70,1%
|21 044
|12 374
|70,1%
|Financials Bonds
|13 856
|4 810
|188,1%
|10 733
|29,1%
|38 542
|40 286
|-4,3%
|38 542
|40 286
|-4,3%
|Public/SemiPublic Bonds 5
|1 447
|3 330
|-56,5%
|4 693
|-69,2%
|10 226
|16 932
|-39,6%
|10 226
|16 932
|-39,6%
|Others
|110
|1 342
|-91,8%
|2 769
|-96,0%
|19 886
|14 530
|36,9%
|19 886
|14 530
|36,9%
|Total Money Raised 4
|34 478
|16 300
|111,5%
|31 952
|7,9%
|99 723
|95 948
|3,9%
|99 723
|95 948
|3,9%
|of which SMEs
|CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market
|(mln of €)
|Mar-18
|Feb-18
| Change
MOM
|Mar-17
|Change YOY
|Q1 2018
|Q1 2017
|Change
|YTD 2018
|YTD 2017
| Change
YTD
|Nb New Listings
|3
|1
|1
|4
|4
|4
|4
| Money Raised New Listings
incl over allotment
|158
|55
|185,0%
|109
|44,6%
|213
|190
|12,4%
|213
|190
|12,4%
|of which Money Raised New Listings
|158
|55
|185,0%
|103
|52,6%
|213
|182
|17,0%
|213
|182
|17,0%
|Follow-ons on Equities
|206
|1 096
|-81,2%
|895
|-76,9%
|1 408
|2 581
|-45,5%
|1 408
|2 581
|-45,5%
|Corporate Bonds 3
|0
|30
|18
|30
|18
|65,4%
|30
|18
|65,4%
|Financials Bonds
|0
|10
|0
|10
|0
|10
|0
|Others
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Total Money Raised 4
|364
|1 191
|-69,4%
|1 022
|-64,4%
|1 661
|2 789
|-40,4%
|1 661
|2 789
|-40,4%
|1 Shares, warrants, ETFs, bonds
|2 Euronext, Alternext and Free Market
|3 Corporate bonds figures revised as from January 2017 to exclude Euronext listed financials issuers and to regroup them in a broader newly created financial bonds category. Public/Semi-Public bonds category not reported before, created as from January 2017
|4 included New Listings incl over allotment, Follow-ons on Equities, Corporate Bonds on Euronext Listed Issuers
|5 March 2017 figures for public semi-public bonds have been corrected upwards to €900 million, following a technical issue on the number of securities on a bond issuance that resulted in YTD figures being corrected accordingly as of May 2017.
|European Derivatives Market Monthly Activity
|Mar-18
|Feb-18
|Mar-17
|Q1 2018
|Q1 2017
|YTD 2018
|YTD 2017
|Nb trading days
|21
|20
|23
|63
|65
|63
|65
|Volume (in lots)
|Mar-18
|Feb-18
|Change MOM
|Mar-17
|Change YOY
|Q1 2018
|Q1 2017
|Change
|Jan 2018 till Mar 2018
|Jan 2017 till Mar 2017
| Change
YTD
|Equity
|11 348 456
|11 687 031
|-2,9%
|11 114 638
|2,1%
|34 326 220
|30 227 578
|13,6%
|34 326 220
|30 227 578
|13,6%
|of which AtomX
|68 174
|83 946
|258922
|147760
|258 922
|147 760
|Index
|5 288 649
|5 381 641
|-1,7%
|5 231 342
|1,1%
|15 063 989
|14 284 159
|5,5%
|15 063 989
|14 284 159
|5,5%
|of which AtomX
|34 628
|53 046
|102 476
|33 281
|102 476
|33 281
|Futures
|3 617 240
|3 719 068
|-2,7%
|3 944 615
|-8,3%
|10 344 420
|10 920 081
|-5,3%
|10 344 420
|10 920 081
|-5,3%
|of which AtomX
|34 628
|53 046
|102 476
|33 281
|102 476
|33 281
|Options
|1 671 409
|1 662 573
|0,5%
|1 286 727
|29,9%
|4 719 569
|3 364 078
|40,3%
|4 719 569
|3 364 078
|40,3%
|of which AtomX
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Individual Equity
|6 059 807
|6 305 390
|-3,9%
|5 883 296
|3,0%
|19 262 231
|15 943 419
|20,8%
|19 262 231
|15 943 419
|20,8%
|of which AtomX
|33 546
|30 900
|156 446
|114 479
|156 446
|114 479
|Futures
|7 495
|3 074
|143,8%
|5 784
|29,6%
|17 922
|34 671
|-48,3%
|17 922
|34 671
|-48,3%
|of which AtomX
|1 500
|0
|3 500
|8 000
|3 500
|8 000
|Options
|6 052 312
|6 302 316
|-4,0%
|5 877 512
|3,0%
|19 244 309
|15 908 748
|21,0%
|19 244 309
|15 908 748
|21,0%
|of which AtomX
|32 046
|30 900
|152 946
|106 479
|152 946
|106 479
|Commodity
|989 640
|1 090 563
|-9,3%
|1 270 209
|-22,1%
|3 136 553
|3 421 189
|-8,3%
|3 136 553
|3 421 189
|-8,3%
|Futures
|912 600
|1 037 045
|-12,0%
|1 187 820
|-23,2%
|2 937 750
|3 188 198
|-7,9%
|2 937 750
|3 188 198
|-7,9%
|Options
|77 040
|53 518
|44,0%
|82 389
|-6,5%
|198 803
|232 991
|-14,7%
|198 803
|232 991
|-14,7%
|Other
|0
|0
|4 714
|0
|18 399
|0
|18 399
|Futures
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Options
|0
|0
|4 714
|0
|18 399
|0
|18 399
|Total Futures
|4 537 335
|4 759 187
|-4,7%
|5 138 219
|-11,7%
|13 300 092
|14 142 950
|-6,0%
|13 300 092
|14 142 950
|-6,0%
|Total Options
|7 800 761
|8 018 407
|-2,7%
|7 251 342
|7,6%
|24 162 681
|19 524 216
|23,8%
|24 162 681
|19 524 216
|23,8%
|Total Euronext
|12 338 096
|12 777 594
|-3,4%
|12 389 561
|-0,4%
|37 462 773
|33 667 166
|11,3%
|37 462 773
|33 667 166
|11,3%
|
ADV (in lots)
|Mar-18
|Feb-18
|Change MOM
|Mar-17
|Change YOY
|Q1 2018
|Q1 2017
|Change
|Jan 2018 till Mar 2018
|Jan 2017 till Mar 2017
| Change
YTD
|Equity
|540 403
|584 352
|-7,5%
|483 245
|11,8%
|544 861
|465 040
|17,2%
|544 861
|465 040
|17,2%
|of which AtomX
|3 246
|4 197
|4 110
|2 273
|4 110
|Index
|251 840
|269 082
|-6,4%
|227 450
|10,7%
|239 111
|219 756
|8,8%
|239 111
|219 756
|8,8%
|of which AtomX
|1 649
|2 652
|1 627
|512
|1 627
|Futures
|172 250
|185 953
|-7,4%
|171 505
|0,4%
|164 197
|168 001
|-2,3%
|164 197
|168 001
|-2,3%
|of which AtomX
|1 649
|2 652
|1 627
|512
|1 627
|Options
|79 591
|83 129
|-4,3%
|55 945
|42,3%
|74 914
|51 755
|44,7%
|74 914
|51 755
|44,7%
|of which AtomX
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Individual Equity
|288 562
|315 270
|-8,5%
|255 795
|12,8%
|305 750
|245 283
|24,7%
|305 750
|245 283
|24,7%
|of which AtomX
|1 597
|1 545
|2 483
|1 761
|2 483
|Futures
|357
|154
|132,2%
|251
|41,9%
|284
|533
|-46,7%
|284
|533
|-46,7%
|of which AtomX
|71
|0
|56
|123
|56
|Options
|288 205
|315 116
|-8,5%
|255 544
|12,8%
|305 465
|244 750
|24,8%
|305 465
|244 750
|24,8%
|of which AtomX
|1 526
|1 545
|2 428
|1 638
|2 428
|Commodity
|47 126
|54 528
|-13,6%
|55 226
|-14,7%
|49 787
|52 634
|-5,4%
|49 787
|52 634
|-5,4%
|Futures
|43 457
|51 852
|-16,2%
|51 644
|-15,9%
|46 631
|49 049
|-4,9%
|46 631
|49 049
|-4,9%
|Options
|3 669
|2 676
|37,1%
|3 582
|2,4%
|3 156
|3 584
|-12,0%
|3 156
|3 584
|-12,0%
|Other
|0
|0
|205
|0
|283
|0
|283
|Futures
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Options
|0
|0
|205
|0
|283
|0
|283
|Total Futures
|216 064
|237 959
|-9,2%
|223 401
|-3,3%
|211 113
|217 584
|-3,0%
|211 113
|217 584
|-3,0%
|Total Options
|371 465
|400 920
|-7,3%
|315 276
|17,8%
|383 535
|300 373
|27,7%
|383 535
|300 373
|27,7%
|Total Euronext
|587 528
|638 880
|-8,0%
|538 677
|9,1%
|594 647
|517 956
|14,8%
|594 647
|517 956
|14,8%
|Open Interest
|Mar-18
|Feb-18
|
Change
MOM
|Mar-17
|
Change
YOY
|Equity
|16 910 033
|17 369 003
|-2,6%
|13 906 420
|21,6%
|Index
|1 437 524
|1 369 296
|5,0%
|1 426 710
|0,8%
|Futures
|557 651
|501 926
|11,1%
|582 514
|-4,3%
|Options
|879 873
|867 370
|1,4%
|844 196
|4,2%
|Individual Equity
|15 472 509
|15 999 707
|-3,3%
|12 479 710
|24,0%
|Futures
|15 999
|15 980
|0,1%
|11 365
|40,8%
|Options
|15 456 510
|15 983 727
|-3,3%
|12 468 345
|24,0%
|Commodity
|602 034
|585 444
|2,8%
|658 042
|-8,5%
|Futures
|387 612
|420 861
|-7,9%
|428 437
|-9,5%
|Options
|214 422
|164 583
|30,3%
|229 605
|-6,6%
|Other
|0
|0
|1 294
|Futures
|0
|0
|0
|Options
|0
|0
|1 294
|Total Futures
|961 262
|938 767
|2,4%
|1 022 316
|-6,0%
|Total Options
|16 550 805
|17 015 680
|-2,7%
|13 543 440
|22,2%
|Total Euronext
|17 512 067
|17 954 447
|-2,5%
|14 565 756
|20,2%
|FastMatch
|Mar-18
|Feb-18
|Mar-17
|Q1 2018
|Q1 2017
|YTD 2018
|YTD 2017
|Nb trading days
|22
|20
|23
|64
|64
|64
|64
|Fastmatch Volume (in USD millions, single counted)
|Mar-18
|Feb-18
| Change
MOM
|Mar-17
|Change YOY
|Q1 2018
|Q1 2017
|Change
|YTD 2018
|YTD 2017
| Change
YTD
|Total FastMatch Market
|413 008
|422 262
|-2,2%
|441 185
|-6,4%
|1 292 303
|1 130 306
|14,3%
|1 292 303
|1 130 306
|14,3%
|ADV FastMatch Market
|18 773
|21 113
|-11,1%
|19 182
|-2,1%
|20 192
|17 661
|14,3%
|20 192
|17 661
|14,3%
