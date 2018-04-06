Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Allianz SE: Press release relating to the availability of the offer document and information relating in particular to the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of Allianz SE 06-Apr-2018 / 06:59 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PRESS RELEASE DATED APRIL 6, 2018 RELATING TO THE AVAILABILITY OF THE OFFER DOCUMENT AND INFORMATION RELATING IN PARTICULAR TO THE LEGAL, FINANCIAL AND ACCOUNTING CHARACTERISTICS OF ALLIANZ SE FOR THE SIMPLIFIED TENDER OFFER FOLLOWED BY A SQUEEZE-OUT FOR THE SHARES OF THE COMPANY EULER HERMES INITIATED BY Allianz PRESENTED BY Rothschild Martin Maurel PRESENTING BANK AND Societe Generale PRESENTING AND GUARANTEEING BANK OFFER PRICE: 122 Euros per Euler Hermes Group share DURATION OF THE OFFER: 10 trading days This press release was prepared and distributed by Allianz SE in accordance with the provisions of articles 231-27 2° and 231-28 of the general regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF"). In accordance with the provisions of article L. 621-8 of the monetary and financial code and article 231-23 of its general regulations, the AMF has, in application of its declaration of conformity of the simplified tender offer dated April 5, 2018, affixed visa No. 18-111 on April 5, 2018 on the offer document prepared by Allianz SE relating to the simplified tender offer (the "Offer") followed by a squeeze-out for the Euler Hermes Group shares. In accordance with article 231-28 of the general regulations of the AMF, information relating in particular to the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of Allianz SE was filed with the AMF on April 5, 2018 and made available to the public as of today. These information and the offer document are available on the websites of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com [1]) and of the AMF (www.amf-france.org [2]) and may be obtained free of charge upon request to: Rothschild Martin Maurel Société Générale 29 avenue de Messine, CORI/COR/FRA 75008 Paris 75886 Paris cedex 18 France France Prior to the opening of the Offer acceptance period, the AMF and Euronext Paris will respectively publish a notice announcing the opening of the Offer and the timetable (avis d'ouverture et de calendrier) and a notice announcing the terms and timetable of the Offer. Contacts Thomas Atkins Tel. +49 89 3800 2960, e-mail: thomas.atkins@allianz.com Disclaimer This press release was prepared for informational purpose only. It is not an offer to the public. The diffusion of this press release, the Offer and its acceptance may be subject to specific regulations or restrictions in certain countries. The Offer is not made for persons subject to such restrictions, neither directly nor indirectly, and may not be accepted in any way from a country where the Offer would be subject to such restrictions. Consequently, persons in possession of this press release shall inquire about potential applicable local restrictions and comply with them. Allianz SE excludes all liability in the event of any breach of the applicable legal restrictions by any person. Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: Allianz SE Press Release Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=LLMPVOBXXC [3] Language: English Company: Allianz SE Königinstr. 28 80802 Munich Germany Phone: +49 (0)89 38 00 - 41 24 Fax: +49 (0)89 38 00 - 38 99 E-mail: investor.relations@allianz.com Internet: www.allianz.com ISIN: DE0008404005 Euronext Ticker: AZ6 AMF Category: Terms of availability of the approved Offer Document or the approved Offer Document in Response End of Announcement EQS News Service 671883 06-Apr-2018 CET/CEST 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6c4d8db19f8c9821793422d0a428e15d&application_id=671883&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ed80b2c1b904364f9fbd568bcbe0473b&application_id=671883&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=cf0c237a33163b4b32d08484911ff234&application_id=671883&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

