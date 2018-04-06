

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index improved unexpectedly in February, though slightly, preliminary figures from the Cabinet Office showed Friday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, rose to 105.6 in February from 105.6 in January. Meanwhile, economists had expected the index to fall to 105.5.



The coincident index that reflects the current economic activity climbed to 115.6 in February from 114.9 in the preceding month.



The lagging index came in at 119.8 versus 119.4 in January.



