

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's consumer price inflation eased for the second successive month in March, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Friday.



The consumer price index climbed 2.8 percent year-over-year in March, slower than the 3.1 percent increase in February. The measure has been rising since August 2016.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 3.9 percent over the year and housing costs went up by 5.9 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices dropped 0.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat in March after a 0.9 percent rise in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX