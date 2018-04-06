Egyptian Cancer Care Gets Boost With Elekta Radiation Treatment Technology

CAIRO, April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Egypt has again chosen Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) to equip its Ministry of Health hospitals, including the National Cancer Institute (NCI) in Cairo. The hospitals will acquire an Elekta Versa HD', three Elekta SynergyPlatform linear accelerators as well as Elekta's MOSAIQ oncology information system and Monaco treatment planning system and services. This follows an order from 2016 for five Versa HD systems.

Every year, approximately 110,000 Egyptians are diagnosed with cancer and 10 percent of these patients risk dying from cancer before the age of 75 years*. Since 1959, the National Cancer Institute in Cairo has had a mission to provide high standards of multidisciplinary medical care in an educational and research-based environment. Elekta is supporting this objective through the provision of its sophisticated Versa HD linear accelerator for treatment of a wide range of cancers.

Professor Medhat Elsebaie, head of NCI's Radiotherapy Department, says: "Our radiation oncology unit receives thousands of new patients every year. With Elekta's leading technology, we can offer these patients advanced treatment techniques using stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) and stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS). We expect both Versa HD and Synergy to contribute to improved workflows in our clinic and greater patient satisfaction and outcomes."

Elekta's Vice President, Middle East and Africa, Habib Nehme, adds: "We are very pleased that the Egyptian government continues to rely on Elekta solutions to provide the best treatment for the country's cancer patients. Orders for nine superior linacs and software over the past couple years demonstrate the country's commitment to bringing modern cancer care to the third-most populous country in Africa."

The equipment in this order will be purchased by El-Gomhouria for Trading Chemicals and Medical Appliances, which supplies the Ministry of Health, the armed forces and hospitals with all medical devices, radiology and medical supplies. The hospitals that will modernize their radiation therapy departments through this deal include: New National Cancer institute, Cairo University; Kafr El-Sheikh Oncology Center; Al-qabari Oncology Center, Alexandria and Qena University Oncology Center. The order was booked in the third quarter of Elekta's 2017/18 fiscal year and the first deliveries of the linear accelerators are expected in August, 2018.

*M. Ervik, F. Lam, J. Ferlay, L. Mery, I. Soerjomataram, F. Bray (2016). Cancer Today. Lyon, France: International Agency for Research on Cancer. Cancer Today. Available from: http://gco.iarc.fr/today, accessed March 12, 2018.

