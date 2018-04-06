Yara International ASA: Notice of Yara Annual General Meeting

Oslo, 6 April 2018: Yara International ASA will hold its Annual General Meeting on Tuesday 8 May at 17:00 CEST at Drammensveien 131, Oslo. The complete notice is available on the company's website.



The current Board members' term of office runs until 2018, and the chair of the Board Leif Teksum has notified the Nomination Committee that he will not seek re-election to the Board. The Nomination Committee proposes re-election for a period of two years of Hilde Bakken, Maria Moræus Hanssen, Geir Isaksen and John Thuestad as Board members, and recommends that the Board elects Geir Isaksen as the new chair of the Board.



The Nomination Committee proposes election for a period of two years of Trond Berger as a new Board member. Berger has been CFO of Schibsted ASA since 1999, and is a member of the boards of Arcus ASA and Polaris Media.



The Board proposes that a dividend of NOK 6.50 per share is paid for the financial year 2017, and that the existing share buy-back program is replaced by a new program, renewing the Board's authorization to acquire up to 5% of Yara's shares before the next Annual General Meeting.



The complete notice of the Annual General Meeting will be distributed to Yara's registered shareholders and is also available on Yara's website:



https://www.yara.com/investor-relations/reports-presentations-2018/ (https://www.yara.com/investor-relations/reports-presentations-2018/)





Contact



Thor Giæver, Investor Relations

Telephone: (+47) 24 15 72 95

Cellular: (+47) 48 07 53 56

E-mail: thor.giaver@yara.com (mailto:thor.giaver@yara.com)





About Yara



In collaboration with customers and partners, Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet, to fulfill its vision of a collaborative society, a world without hunger and a planet respected.



Our crop nutrition solutions and precision farming offerings allow farmers to increase yields and improve product quality while reducing environmental impact. Our environmental and industrial solutions improve air quality and reduce emissions, and are key ingredients in the production of a wide range of products. We foster an open culture of diversity and inclusion that promotes the safety and integrity of our employees, contractors, business partners, and society at large.



Founded in 1905 to solve emerging famine in Europe, Yara has a worldwide presence with more than 16,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries. In 2017, Yara reported revenues of USD 11.4 billion.



www.yara.com (http://www.yara.com)



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





