Karolinska Development AB (publ): Asarina Pharma announces the start of a clinical Phase IIB study in patients with premenstrual dysphoric disorder

STOCKHOLM, 6 April 2018. Asarina Pharma, a Karolinska Development (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) portfolio company, has announced the start of a clinical Phase IIB study with the drug candidate Sepranolone. The study will be conducted in patients with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD), the severest form of premenstrual syndrome (PMS).

The phase IIB study is a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind clinical study enrolling 225-250 patients in Sweden, UK, Germany and Poland. Patient enrolment is expected to be high driven by a strong medical need for a therapy that specifically targets PMDD in a market with few alternatives.

"Results generated so far are very promising and we're excited to start our Phase IIB trial, to further develop this much-needed candidate drug into a powerful, effective new treatment", says Asarina Pharmas CEO Peter Nordkild.

Worldwide, 4-5% of all women of a fertile age currently suffer from PMDD.

