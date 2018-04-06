ProPhotonix Limited: Prophotonix Posts Notice Of Annual General Meeting

SALEM, NH / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2018 / ProPhotonix Limited (OTC PINK: STKR; AIM: PPIX), a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules, with operations in Ireland and the United Kingdom, announces that its 2018 Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM) has been posted to shareholders. The Notice of AGM can be viewed and downloaded from the Company's website at www.prophotonix.com.

The Company's AGM will be held on May 17, 2018 at 2:00 PM British Summer Time at the offices of K&L Gates LLP, One New Change, London EC4M 9AF.

Contact:

ProPhotonix Limited Tim Losik, President and CEO

Tel: +1 603 893 8778 ir@prophotonix.com Cantor Fitzgerald Europe (Nominated Adviser and Broker) David Foreman Richard Salmond Tel: +44 (0) 207 894 7000



About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix Limited, headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, is a high technology designer and manufacturer of diode-based laser modules and LED systems for industry leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio (formerly Oclaro), Osram, QSI, Panasonic, and Sony. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's web site at www.prophotonix.com

