Technavio market research analysts forecast the global performance elastomers market to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180405006399/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global performance elastomers market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This market research report segments the global performance elastomers market based on type (silicone, nitrile, and fluoroelastomers), end-user (automotive, electrical and electronics, construction, and medical), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the increasing demand for performance elastomers in the automotive industry as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global market:

Increasing demand for performance elastomers in the automotive industry

The demand for automotive vehicles has been increasing in emerging economies such as China and India because of the improving purchasing power of consumers and substantial economic growth. The growth of the automotive industry in emerging markets coupled with the ongoing industrialization and global trade activities is expected to drive the demand for performance elastomers during the forecast period.

The economic growth in developing economies has propelled the growth rates in the automotive industry. Intense competition among vendors and saturated market conditions have urged the global vehicle manufacturers to shift their focus to these countries. This has also created opportunities for various automotive vehicle manufacturers to promote their products and solutions across emerging markets.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio forplastics, polymers, and elastomers, "In the past few years, Mexico has witnessed high levels of investment in the automotive sector from international OEMs and tire suppliers. Such investments were driven by the country's attractive domestic market and its free trade agreements with neighboring countries such as the US, Canada, and other South American countries. Brazil is also one of the fast-growing automotive markets in South America as it the most technologically advanced country in this region."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global performance elastomers market segmentation

Of the four major end-users, the automotive segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 53% of the market. This segment is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period.

APAC was the leading region for the global performance elastomers market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 47%. The market share for this segment is anticipated to increase to some extent by 2022.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Technavio supports Health for All campaign on this World Health Day with 20% savings on all reports in the Health and Wellnesscategory for the entire month. OR Celebrate International Astronomy Day by indulging in a whopping 30% savings on all reports in the Spacecategory. Offer valid from 16th April for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180405006399/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com