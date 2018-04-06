

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Destatis releases German industrial production for February at 2:00 am ET Friday. The output is seen rising 0.2 percent on month, reversing a 0.1 percent drop in January.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro held steady against the yen and the greenback, it rose against the pound. Against the franc, it dropped.



The euro was worth 131.34 against the yen, 1.1778 against the franc, 0.8746 against the pound and 1.2237 against the greenback as of 1:55 am ET.



