

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open lower on Friday as trade tensions resurfaced and investors looked ahead to the release of U.S. jobs report later in the day for clues on whether the Federal Reserve might need to accelerate the pace of interest-rate hikes.



U.S. employment is expected to increase by 198,000 jobs in March after spiking by 313,000 jobs in February. The unemployment rate is expected to dip to 4.0 percent from 4.1 percent.



U.S. stock futures slid and safe-haven assets such as gold and the yen gained ground after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered his administration to consider additional tariffs on a $100 billion worth of Chinese imports, dashing hopes for a cooling of trade tensions.



Asian stock markets recouped early losses to trade mostly higher despite the brewing trade war between the United States and China.



Industrial output figures from Germany are due later today, headlining a light day for the European economic news. Output is expected to grow 0.3 percent month on month, in contrast to a 0.1 percent fall in January.



Overnight, U.S. stocks rose for a third straight session amid expectations that the tit-for-tat tariff announcements are only a precursor to negotiations of a trade agreement between the United States and China.



Optimism ahead of the upcoming earnings season also offered some support. The Dow rallied 1 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose half a percent and the S&P 500 added 0.7 percent.



European markets hit their highest level in more than two weeks on Thursday amid easing of trade tensions. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 2.4 percent, marking its biggest single-day gain since June 2016.



The German DAX soared 2.9 percent, France's CAC 40 index surged 2.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 climbed 2.4 percent.



