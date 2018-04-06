The latest market research report by Technavio on the NVOCC aggregator market in Europepredicts the market to grow to approximately 4.1 billion USD by 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180405006407/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the NVOCC aggregator market in Europe from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report segments the NVOCC aggregator market in Europe by end-user (retail industry and manufacturing industry) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the NVOCC aggregator market in Europe, according to Technavio transportation and logistics researchers:

Increase in free trade agreements with European countries: a major market driver

Introduction of cloud computing: emerging market trend

In 2017, the retail industry sector held the largest share of the market

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Increase in free trade agreements with European countries: a major market driver

The increase in free trade agreements with European countries is one of the major factors driving the NVOCC aggregator market in Europe. Europe is an attractive business market because of the ease of accessibility to modern transportation and communication systems. The straightforward manner of the trade regime in European countries offers an opportunity to European companies to trade outside Europe. Major trade agreements in Europe are driven by the EU, which comprises of 27 states. The rise in trade agreements and the number of free trade agreements will drive exports and imports in countries in Europe.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Introduction of cloud computing: emerging market trend

The NVOCC aggregator market in Europe is facing a major challenge because of the presence of many vendors in the market. Amid the increased number of consolidations and acquisitions taking place in the market, small and medium-sized NVOCC aggregators are finding it difficult to remain competitive in the market. Thus, new IT solutions are extensively being used by NVOCC aggregators to increase the security, efficiency, and reliability of maritime operations by reducing operational costs. Therefore, the latest technology that has widely come into existence in NVOCC companies is cloud computing.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research ontransportation and distribution, "Cloud computing assists NVOCC aggregators in optimizing the utilization of information resources. It reduces the cost by helping operators to render services at a comparatively lower price while maintaining the ensured level of quality. Many services that can be provided by cloud computing as the SaaS model for shipping industries are fleet management, documentation management, maintenance management, and reporting the status of ships or fleet."

Global market opportunities

In 2017, the rest of Europe dominated the market, with a share of more than 54%, followed by the Netherlands and Germany respectively. The Netherlands has a high market share due to the presence of two major seaports in Western Europe, including the Port of Rotterdam and the Port of Amsterdam. On an average, the Netherlands accounts for around 54% all shipping trade in Western Europe annually.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Technavio supports Health for All campaign on this World Health Day with 20% savings on all reports in the Health and Wellnesscategory for the entire month. OR Celebrate International Astronomy Day by indulging in a whopping 30% savings on all reports in the Spacecategory. Offer valid from 16th April for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180405006407/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com