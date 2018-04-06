

LUTON (dpa-AFX) - Low-cost airline easyJet Plc (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L) reported Friday that passengers, or the number of earned seats flown, for the month of March increased 3.4 percent to 6.55 million passengers from 6.33 million passengers last year.



For the month, load factor, which stands for the number of passengers as a proportion of the number of seats available for passengers, rose 0.7 percentage point to 93.4 percent from 92.7 percent a year ago.



The company noted that there were 1,274 cancellations in March 2018, equivalent to 3% of planned capacity and up on the 575 experienced in March 2017. Over 1000 were caused by adverse weather conditions across Europe and a further 200 due to French and Italian industrial action.



For the rolling 12 months ended March 2018, passengers increased 8.6 percent to 82.48 million, while load factor rose 1.5 percentage points to 93.3 percent.



The company noted that passenger numbers continue to be in line with expectations.



The first-half results will be provided on May 15.



