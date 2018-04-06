Public Affairs Division Global Communications Department Toyota Motor Corporation Tel: +81-3-3817-9926

Toyota City, Japan, Apr 6, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation began accepting applications today for this year's Toyota Environmental Activities Grant Program, which is designed to support environmental revitalization and conservation activities aimed at sustainable development.The Toyota Environmental Activities Grant Program was established in commemoration of Toyota's receipt of the Global 500 Award in 1999 from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), and has been carried out every year since 2000 as part of Toyota's environmental social contribution activities, with this year marking the program's 19th year. The program aims to contribute to the resolution of environmental concerns and cultivate a new generation of leaders who will drive change on both a local and global basis.This year's theme will be "Biodiversity Conservation" or "Climate Change." Grants will be provided to NPOs and other private, non-profit organizations and groups (excluding schools) that are promoting practical projects that correspond to the theme. These activities will become a part of initiatives aimed at meeting the goals set out in the Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050, which was announced in October 2015.About ToyotaToyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.Source: ToyotaContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.