LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG.L) said that it has been granted planning consent for new 72,000 sq ft store in Camberwell, London.



The company announced the acquisition of a site in Uxbridge for a new 55,000 sq ft store, subject to planning. Uxbridge is an affluent suburb in West London, with a relatively limited supply of self storage, and a catchment area which Big Yellow does not currently service.



