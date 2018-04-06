Regulatory News:

Since it was founded in 2008 the Air Liquide Foundation (Paris:AI) supports research in the fields of the Environment and Health and contributes to local development in the countries where the Group is present. Today, the Air Liquide Foundation has committed to another 5 years, with its budget raised to 5 million euros for the period. Its Environmental mission is being expanded to improving air quality. In addition, the Foundation has broadened its missions to encompass scientific education. Its Board of Directors also welcomes a new qualified member, Dr. Sophie Szopa, who is a specialist in atmospheric chemistry at the Laboratoire des Sciences du Climat et de l'Environnement de Paris

Since its creation, the Air Liquide Foundation has supported nearly 300 projects in 50 countries in the areas of Environment, Health and Local Development, thanks to the involvement of hundreds of employees of the Air Liquide Group, who recommend and support these projects. Working for the public good, the Foundation is expanding its scientific purpose for the 2018-2023 period to encompass improving air quality and scientific education:

Improving air quality , a scientific theme that is related to respiratory function and climate change, is a natural extension of environment protection, which is one of the Foundation's original areas of focus. Accordingly, the Air Liquide Foundation board of directors will be joined by Dr. Sophie Szopa, who specializes in atmospheric chemistry at the Laboratoire des Sciences du Climat et de l'Environnement

To support this development, the founders (Air Liquide SA and Air Liquide Santé International) have decided to endow the Foundation with a budget of 5 million euros over 5 years. This will further enable the development of the Foundation's work throughout the world, particularly in North America where the Group has significantly increased its presence following the acquisition of Airgas in 2016.

Moreover, the Board of Directors has decided to renew the mandate of all its qualified external members: Mrs. Hynd Bouhia, Associate Professor, in charge of the Economy and Finance department at the Rabat International University, Professor Pierre Carli, head of unit at Samu de Paris and anesthesia intensive care unit, and Mrs. Bénédicte Faivre-Tavignot, Professor of strategy and social innovation at HEC-Paris business school. The Board of Directors of the Fondation is now composed of ten members, including six members of Air Liquide.

The Air Liquide Foundation develops philanthropic initiatives that serve science and society: scientific research for the preservation of the environment, in particular on air quality, scientific research aimed at improving respiratory function, support for scientific education in the preceding areas, and support for local development projects in countries where the Group is present. Since its creation in 2008, the Foundation has supported nearly 300 projects in more than 50 countries, all sharing one thing: work with the scientific or operational teams at Air Liquide, who sponsor each and every project, ensuring the high quality of the Foundation's work.

-> 38 scientific projects supported since it was founded. In the area of Environment and more specifically in the area of atmospheric preservation, the Foundation supports research on CO 2 storage by the forests and mangroves of Asia and Africa. The Foundation is also participating in the constitution of the first high altitude glaciers archives in the Antarctic for use by future generations of scientists. In the area of Health, the Foundation supports research devoted to improving respiratory function, with a particular focus on research involving rare diseases and diseases that affect newborns and young children.

-> 260 projects supported in the area of society, in 50 countries located near Air Liquide sites. The Foundation conducts its actions in the areas of education and training, the integration of people with disabilities, social and professional inclusion, access to water, energy, and healthcare, and the development of micro-entrepreneurial initiatives.

The world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 65,000 employees and serves more than 3.5 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide's ambition is to lead its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability. The company's customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to 20.3 billion euros in 2017 and its solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than 40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

