The global secure email gateway market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 17% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

The report presents a comprehensive research of the global secure email gateway market by product that includes cloud-based, hybrid, and on-premises. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: use of high-level security by the government and corporate organizations

In the past few years, the governments of many nations have been adopting email security gateway solutions for high-level data security. For instance, several IT and IT-related government departments are increasingly adopting these solutions to secure the critical data compiled in their financial reports to prevent fraudulent or negligent activities.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio forenterprise applicationresearch, "The government departments around the world are currently shifting from the manual processes of securing data to advanced technologies such as messaging security solutions to manage and control data. Another major reason for the adoption of highly secureemail gateway solutions by government organizations is the increasing cases of cyber attacks."

Market trend: convergence of technologies

The need to protect networks from advanced cyber threats has incited companies around the world to adopt multiple security solutions such as messaging (SMS/ MMS) security, web security, email security, data loss prevention, end-point security, and network security solutions. But, the complexity of IT infrastructure has increased with the increased adoption of different types of security solutions. Therefore, end-users are finding it difficult to manage these solutions. To overcome this challenge, companies are opting for converged security solutions that are a combination of multiple security solutions.

Market challenge: growing intricacy of email-based malware threats

Cyber threats and malicious attacks have been increasing for years in terms of both frequency and intensity. Security attacks such as viruses and spyware are evolving into more complex attacks and are becoming more difficult to be detected and controlled. The recent major security threats include Flame malware, Stuxnet, and Zeus. In most of the cases, the threats are detected only after the attack has already occurred. Vendors are finding it difficult to develop effective security solutions, which can counter such sophisticated cyber attacks.

