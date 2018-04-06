Alm. Brand's Director of IT and Digitalisation Thomas Erichsen has resigned his position with the company. CFO Rasmus Werner Nielsen will take over responsibility for IT and digitalisation until a new director for the area has been appointed.



- As part of our Alm. Brand for the Customer strategy we are in the midst of a very ambitious digitalisation project, which will significantly improve our processes and customer service. The project is developing favourably, and I would therefore have liked to see Thomas Erichsen continue as part of our Group Management, said CEO of Alm. Brand Søren Boe Mortensen. He continued:



- From today and until we have appointed a new director to fill the vacancy, Alm. Brand's CFO and member of our Group Management Rasmus Werner Nielsen will take over responsibility for the group's important IT and digitalisation department.



Contact



Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to Søren Boe Mortensen, CEO, on tel. +45 35 47 79 07 or Susanne Biltoft, Director, Communications, on tel. +45 35 47 76 61.



