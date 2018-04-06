

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's economic growth eased more than initially estimated in the fourth quarter, latest figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Friday.



Gross domestic product rose a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, revised down from a 0.6 percent rise seen in the second estimate.



During the third quarter of 2017, the rate of expansion was 2.4 percent.



On a yearly basis, GDP growth moderated to 6.8 percent in December quarter from 8.5 percent in the September quarter. The earlier estimate for the fourth quarter was 7.0 percent.



Without adjustment, the annual growth for the fourth quarter was 6.7 percent, which was 0.2 percent lower than in the previous estimate. This was followed by a 8.8 percent spike in the third quarter.



