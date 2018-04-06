

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - The Annual General Meeting of Electrolux (0MDT.L, 0GQ1.L, ELUXY.PK) adopted proposed dividend of 8.30 Swedish kronor per share. Petra Hedengran, Hasse Johansson, Ulla Litzén, Bert Nordberg, Fredrik Persson, David Porter, Jonas Samuelson, Ulrika Saxon and Kai Wärn were re-elected to the Board of Directors. Staffan Bohman was elected new Board member. Staffan Bohman was also elected Chairman of the Board.



Swedish home appliances giant Electrolux noted that the Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to resolve on acquisitions of Electrolux B shares up to a maximum amount of 10 percent of all shares issued by the company. The Board was also authorized to transfer own shares on account of company acquisitions and to cover costs that may arise as a result of the share program for 2016. These authorizations are effective during the period until next year's AGM.



The AGM adopted the proposal that the dividend shall be paid in two equal installments of 4.15 kronor per installment and share, the first with the record date Monday, April 9, 2018, and the second with the record date Tuesday, October 9, 2018. The first installment of the dividend is expected to be paid by Euroclear Sweden AB on Thursday, April 9, 2018 and the second installment on Friday, October 12, 2018.



The parent company's and the Group's income statements and balance sheets were adopted. The Board of Directors and the President were discharged from liability for the financial year 2017.



The meeting adopted the Board's proposal concerning an amendment of the Articles of Association which means that the auditor may be elected for a term of office of one, two, three or four years. The meeting also approved the proposal of the nomination committee to elect Deloitte AB as auditor for the period until the Annual General Meeting in 2019.



The Meeting resolved to adopt the remunerations to the Board that were proposed in the notice convening the AGM. The proposal for remuneration guidelines for Group Management was also approved, as well as the scope of and the principles for Electrolux performance based, long-term share program for 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX