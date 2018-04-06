Allergan Presents Results From Global Survey Highlighting the Importance of Trust in Medical Aesthetics

-- Survey finds trust in a product is important to ~75% (n=13,186) of consumers when considering an injectable toxin* treatment(1)--



-- 61% (n=360) of healthcare professionals believe having trust in a medical aesthetics brand allows them to consistently achieve the best results(2)--



-- Although the majority of consumers want to look good (59%, n=17,929), only 14% spend time researching facial skincare products (n=17,929)(1)--



MARLOW, England, April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) announced during the 16th Aesthetic & Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress (AMWC) in Monte Carlo, Monaco, results of its latest global survey, The Importance of Trust in Beauty, investigating the role of trust in medical aesthetics and what trust means to both patients and healthcare professionals.

survey was completed by almost 18,000 consumers and 360 medical aesthetics professionals in 12 markets across the world and revealed that having trust in a product is important to ~75% (n=13,186) of consumers when considering an injectable toxin*.In fact, having trust in their injectable toxin* is ranked higher in importance to consumers than trust when having their first tattoo (72% n=5,369), getting semi-permanent make up (66% n=5,345) or taking out a mortgage (74% n=5,341).In addition, the survey also showed that although the majority of consumers say looking good is important to them (59% n=17,929) only 14% (n=17,929) research facial skincare products.

Nadine Baggott, UK health and beauty journalist and television presenter, comments, "For many years I have been vocal about the importance of trust in your practitioner when considering or undergoing any medical aesthetics procedure. This survey from Allergan confirms that we need to continue to support consumers in researching their options so they identify the right practitioner for them, feel confident of the right questions to ask and can thereby overcome the fundamental fear and cultural taboo of questioning a health professional."

From a healthcare professionals' perspective, trust in brands and products is also important, with 61% (n=360) saying that having trust in a medical aesthetics brand makes them feel as though they will consistently achieve best results.2 Furthermore, 66% (n=360) of healthcare professionals believe a product manufactured by a well-known and trusted company is a key factor and 66% (n=360) state that clinical studies and long-term data of a product contribute to their trust of an injectable medical aesthetics brand.2

Dr Koenraad De Boulle, Dermatologist from Belgium, comments, "I often see patients who really lack confidence in their medical aesthetics decisions. They enter my consultation room and say, "I feel I look tired and my wrinkles bother me. I want to do something but I don't know what I should do. I don't want to look overdone, I want to look natural." People sometimes don't understand the treatments they are requesting with one patient saying "my friend had something injected into her wrinkles and lips and she looked great; could you do this for me...?" Part of my role, if not the most important part, is instilling confidence through education in treatments and products. I encourage consumers to do their research and 'homework' and by ensuring they are better informed, we can hope to build trust in their eyes, to help them achieve their desired look."

In their last facial aesthetics consultation, only 34% (n=3,605) of consumers said they felt reassured by their healthcare professional that they would achieve the results they wanted from their medical aesthetics treatment, despite 45% (n=5,377) ranking reassurance in their top five most important factors for a consultation. In addition, only 38% (n=3,605) of consumers said their healthcare professional answered all their questions in their last facial aesthetics consultation.1

For those considering future facial aesthetics treatments, among the top five most important factors for a consultation with a healthcare professional included a knowledgeable doctor (53% n=5,377) and information provided about side effects and any complications (53% n=5,377) - further reiterating the need for increased knowledge and research in order to make the most informed decisions.1

"There is clearly an opportunity to accelerate education for both patients and healthcare professionals in the aesthetics industry. It is truly surprising to see that 70% of people research the options for phones before they buy one,3 yet only 14% (n=13,186) spend time researching facial skincare products1 that might be suitable for their specific needs. It is therefore not surprising that there is an opportunity to build trust in the aesthetics industry. We at Allergan are committed creating a world that makes the signs of aging a choice; a world where people can go beyond their DNA, no matter what challenges they are born with, whether cleft lip, or inverted chin, or something else. To enable the best outcomes, the building of confidence and trust in the decision-making process for healthcare professionals and patients, we are committed to delivering continuously improving, best in class, progressive levels of education, for both healthcare professionals and patients," comments Yana Ignatova, Senior Vice President, Head of International Strategic Marketing, International Commercial at Allergan.

Notes to Editors

About the survey

The consumer and healthcare professional (HCP) comparison survey was commissioned by Allergan and conducted by Kantar Health and Kantar Millward Brown in January - March 2018 via online interviews. For consumers, the report captures the attitudes of 17,929 male and female respondents aged 20 - 65 from twelve countries - UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Russia, Australia, Canada and China. These respondents form a sub-sample of a wider dataset of 22,652 members of the general public, and they were screened in to complete the study based on their attitudes towards their face and body (as well as age and occupational exclusion criteria). These figures provided a representative sample across each of the countries. These survey data are part of a wider ongoing piece of primary market research being conducted in a further five markets (India, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, UAE).

For HCPs, the report captures the attitudes of 360 practitioners including plastic and cosmetic surgeons, dermatologists, and nurse practitioners in twelve countries: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Australia, Canada and China; 30 online interviews were conducted per country. HCPs who participated in the survey were regularly treating patients using botulinum toxin and/or dermal fillers; and none were affiliated with any pharmaceutical company.

Kantar Health and Kantar Millward Brown, part of the Kantar group, are accredited international market research agencies that specialise in conducting market research. As members of BHBIA, ESOMAR and Market Research Society, Kantar Health and Kantar Millward Brown stringently adhere to these professional codes when conducting international research.

A digital infographic of the survey data can be accessed here: http://view.ceros.com/msl/infographic-1/p/1

About Allergan plc

Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a bold, global pharmaceutical company and a leader in a new industry model - Growth Pharma. Allergan is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical and regenerative medicine products for patients around the world.

Allergan markets a portfolio of leading brands and best-in-class products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

Allergan is an industry leader in Open Science, a model of research and development, which defines our approach to identifying and developing game-changing ideas and innovation for better patient care. With this approach, Allergan has built one of the broadest development pipelines in the pharmaceutical industry.

Allergan's success is powered by our global colleagues' commitment to being Bold for Life. Together, we build bridges, power ideas, act fast and drive results for our customers and patients around the world by always doing what is right.

With commercial operations in approximately 100 countries, Allergan is committed to working with physicians, healthcare providers and patients to deliver innovative and meaningful treatments that help people around the world live longer, healthier lives every day.

For more information, visit Allergan's website at www.Allergan.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Statements contained in this press release that refer to future events or other non-historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect Allergan's current perspective on existing trends and information as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from Allergan's current expectations depending upon a number of factors affecting Allergan's business. These factors include, among others, the difficulty of predicting the timing or outcome of FDA approvals or actions, if any; the impact of competitive products and pricing; market acceptance of and continued demand for Allergan's products; the impact of uncertainty around timing of generic entry related to key products, including RESTASIS, on our financial results; uncertainty associated with financial projections, projected cost reductions, projected synergies, restructurings, increased costs, and adverse tax consequences; difficulties or delays in manufacturing; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Allergan's periodic public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to Allergan's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. Except as expressly required by law, Allergan disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

*Toxin refers to botulinum toxin approved for facial use

References

INT/0162/2018 Allergan Unpublished Data, The Importance of Trust in Beauty Survey - Consumer Data, March 2018

INT/0162/2018a Allergan Unpublished Data, The Importance of Trust in Beauty Survey - Healthcare Professional Data, March 2018

The Smartphone Purchase Experience. An Insight Report by Kantar Worldpanel ComTech, 2014. Available at: file:///D:/Users/sarherbe/Downloads/ComTech_Report_-_The_Smartphone_Purchase_Experience.pdf . [Last accessed: March 2018 ]

CONTACTS:

Allergan: Nana Hilbourne

+44 (0) 1628 494 415

Media: Abigail Last

+44 (0) 7773 483 879

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/222796/allergan_plc_logo.jpg