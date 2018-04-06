SpareBank 1 SMN: ISSUANCE OF AT1 CAPITAL

SpareBank 1 SMN («the Bank») refers to the announcement on April 4 2018.

The Bank has today issued NOK 300 million in Additional Tier 1 Capital with a perpetual tenor. The issue has a first call option 5.25 years from the settlement date for NOK 300 million with a coupon of 3 months NIBOR +3.15 percentage points p.a.

Settlement date is April 18 2018 and the bonds will be applied for listing on Nordic ABM.

In conjunction with the bond issues, the Bank has bought back NOK 38.3 million in MING65 (ISIN: NO0010682313) at a price of 100.59 and NOK 46 million in MING68 (ISIN: NO0010692494) at a price of 101.61 - both with Settlement date April 18 2018.

The new issue and the buy-back of MING65 and MING68 is approved by the FSA and the Supervisory Board of the Bank.

SpareBank 1 Markets and Swedbank Norge acted as arrangers for the transactions.

Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN

Dep. head of treasury Per Egil Aamo, tel: +47 73 58 64 66

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)

