OJSC Surgutneftegas (SGGD) OJSC Surgutneftegas: Information statement on the change of the website used by OJSC'Surgutneftegas' to disclose information 06-Apr-2018 / 08:39 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement on the change of the website used by OJSC"Surgutneftegas" to disclose information Website previously used by the issuer to disclose information: http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/ru/investors/ [1] Website used by the issuer to disclose information: http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/ [2] The date when the information disclosed (published) on the changed website was made available by the issuer: April 5, 2018 ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 5371 End of Announcement EQS News Service 671911 06-Apr-2018 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=55af7fb5d5e6fd6d305f4410c8263b41&application_id=671911&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9d2e8dbd15439fc0ce7e4569723422c2&application_id=671911&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

April 06, 2018 02:40 ET (06:40 GMT)