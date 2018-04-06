FIELD FORMAT FOR REPORTING Date and time of the . 6 April 2018 communication Action type Lifting of a suspension. Reasons for the action Technical/administrative Effective from 04/04/2018 Effective to 06/04/2018 Ongoing Action is not ongoing Trading venue(s) XCSE Issuer name Nykredit (administrator) Issuer Instrument identifier . DK0060819324 & DK0060819407 Instrument full name SPIVVGLOHOJKLA & SPIVVNYEMARKLA Sufficiently related derivatives Other related instruments N/A Comments Please note announcement from Sparinvest as of March 27, 2018



