Prosafe SE: Annual report for 2017

Prosafe has published a PDF version of its annual report for 2017 today, 6 April 2018.

The report is attached and is also available on http://www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com)



Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is headquartered in Larnaca, Cyprus and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com)

Larnaca, 6 April 2017

Georgina Georgiou, General Manager

Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO

Prosafe Management AS

Phone: +47 478 07 813



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Annual report 2017 (http://hugin.info/64729/R/2182334/842729.pdf)



