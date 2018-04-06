Prosafe SE: Annual report for 2017

Prosafe has published a PDF version of its annual report for 2017 today, 6 April 2018.
The report is attached and is also available on http://www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com)
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is headquartered in Larnaca, Cyprus and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com)
