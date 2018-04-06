LondonMetric Property has sold one of its oldest regional warehouses for £15m and used the cash as it snapped up five 'urban' logistics warehouses for £25.6m. The five newcomers have a blended net income yield of 5.0% which rises to 5.6% over the next five years. Located in Cheltenham, Leyton, Weybridge, Peterborough and Haverhill, the new sheds have an average lease length of 16 years, with 67% of the income subject to contractual rental uplifts. They are currently occupied by the likes of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...