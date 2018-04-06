Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-04-06 / 09:00 Frankfurt, April 6, 2018. Iconiq Lab, an Initial Coin Offering and Token Sale ("ICO") Accelerator Program and FinLab AG (ISIN: DE0001218063; Ticker: A7A.GR) portfolio company, has successfully closed its public presale of ICNQ token at 500.000 EUR. The previous private presale of ICNQ token closed at 1,000,000 EUR putting the total ICNQ presales at 1,500,000 EUR. The ICNQ public sale will begin on Sunday April 15, 2018 at 15:00 CEST. The public sale will sell 3,000,000 ICNQ tokens for a targeted fundraise of 3,000,000 EUR. Patrick Lowry, CEO of Iconiq Lab comments: "We are truly humbled by the support we have received from our community for our ICNQ token sale. We are excited for the launch of our public sale, and cannot wait to drive value to the ICNQ token holders through our token sale accelerator program". "We are very pleased about the amazing resonance from investors in Iconiq Lab's public presale. As a stock listed company and institutional investor it was very important for us, that Iconiq Lab's public presale was fully aligned with all KYC and AML requirements and provides the high quality of an ICO we demand to establish these funding facility as a serious investment opportunity for both, retail and institutional investors" says Stefan Schütze, member of the management board of FinLab. *About Iconiq Lab:* Iconiq Lab is an ICO and token sale accelerator program for crypto, blockchain or tokenizable startups, providing seed funding and ICO-related expense coverage to selected startups. Iconiq Lab and its partners provide expert services and digital learning modules on topics such as "how to tokenize", ICO legal and jurisdictional issues, best-practices in marketing in the crypto economy, and connections to top crypto investors. This provides startups accepted to the program the best opportunity to secure funding through their own token sale, and token market participants a dealflow of expertly-screened and developed startups they can participate in the token sale of. The goal is to provide the crypto economy investable real-world business solutions supported by token instruments to promote the long-term sustainability of the crypto markets. The innovative accelerator program drives adoption and growth of new tokenized business models, enabling founders to secure funding to scale their ventures, and global investors to participate in the financing of the most promising crypto, blockchain or tokenizable startups. Launched in the spring of 2017, Iconiq Lab has built a team of experienced VCs, investment managers, blockchain, crypto and venture marketing experts. The team has arranged strategic partnerships with key players in both the traditional venturing ecosystem and the crypto economy. Iconiq Lab has sourced and performed due diligence on over 165 startup applicants to date, and formally launched the accelerator program 5 startup participants this past February. *Press contact:* Iconiq Lab Accelerator GmbH contact@iconiqlab.com www.iconiqlab.com Phone: +49 157 809 42107 *About FinLab AG:* Stock market listed company FinLab AG (WKN 121806 / ISIN DE0001218063 / ticker symbol: A7A.GR) is one of the first and largest company builders and investors focused on the Financial Services Technologies ("FinTech") sector in Europe. FinLab focuses on developing German FinTech startups and providing venture capital for their financial needs, whereby in each case the aim is a long-term participation and ongoing support of the investment. FinLab also invests globally, as part of venture rounds, in FinTech companies, primarily in the USA and Asia. *Press contact:* FinLab AG: investor-relations@finlab.de www.finlab.de Phone: +49 69 719 12 80 0 End of Media Release Issuer: FinLab AG Key word(s): Enterprise 2018-04-06 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: FinLab AG Grüneburgweg 18 60322 Frankfurt/Main Germany Phone: +49 (0)69 719 12 80 - 0 Fax: +49 (0)69 719 12 80 - 011 E-mail: investore-relations@finlab.de Internet: www.finlab.de ISIN: DE0001218063 WKN: 121806 Indices: Scale 30 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 671919 2018-04-06

April 06, 2018 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)