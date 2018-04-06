

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's industrial production grew at a faster pace in February, the statistical office INE reported Friday.



Industrial output climbed 3.1 percent year-on-year, faster than January's 0.7 percent increase.



However, on an unadjusted basis, growth in industrial production eased to 3.1 percent from 3.4 percent a month ago.



Month-on-month, industrial output logged an increase of 1.5 percent, in contrast to a 2.9 percent decrease in January.



Among components, energy posted the biggest annual growth of 5.2 percent. Intermediate goods output gained 4.9 percent and capital goods output rose 2.3 percent. Consumer goods production grew only 0.3 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX