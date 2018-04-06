

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's industrial production declined for the first time in five months in February, figures from Statistics Denmark showed Friday.



Industrial production dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent month-over-month in February, reversing a 1.3 percent rise in January.



Production in the metal industry fell the most by 7.5 percent over the month, followed by electronics industry with 6.3 percent decrease.



At the same time, production in the furniture and other industries registered a double-digit growth of 18.7 percent.



