ORA Traders B.V. have decided to cease their membership at Nasdaq Derivatives Markets. The last day of trading was Thursday, April 5th 2018. The trading id for ORA Traders B.V. is SCR.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Henning Kruse on telephone number +46 84057381.



