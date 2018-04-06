

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's current account deficit remained stable in February, data from the Bank of France showed Friday.



The seasonally and working-day-adjusted current account deficit came in at EUR 2.0 billion in February, unchanged from January.



The goods trade deficit also remained steady at EUR 4.0 billion, while the surplus on services trade unchanged at EUR 1.6 billion.



Similarly, the primary and secondary income surplus was stable at EUR 0.4 billion.



The capital account remained balanced, while the unadjusted financial account deficit narrowed notably to EUR 5.0 billion in February from EUR 25.3 billion in January.



