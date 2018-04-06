

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production growth eased at a faster-than-expected pace in February, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Friday.



The volume of industrial production climbed a working-day-adjusted 4.1 percent year-over-year in February, slower than the 6.7 percent gain in January.



Economists had expected the growth to slow to 4.7 percent. The measure has been rising since November 2016.



On a monthly basis, industrial production increased 0.5 percent from January, when it rose by 1.5 percent.



