Online electrical goods retailer AO World said on Friday that its full-year results should fall within the range of current market forecasts. In a post-close update for the year to 31 March 2018, the group said revenue is expected to be up around 14% on the year to £796m, versus company-compiled revenue consensus of £794.7m. Meanwhile, the group adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation loss is expected to be around the middle of the range of between £9.7m and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...