sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 06.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

18,405 Euro		+0,07
+0,38 %
WKN: A1JTC1 ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 Ticker-Symbol: EJT1 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
EASYJET PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EASYJET PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,67
18,92
11:41
18,655
18,89
11:41
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EASYJET PLC
EASYJET PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EASYJET PLC18,405+0,38 %