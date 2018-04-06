Passenger numbers were higher at easyJet in March, despite the effect of the 'Beast from the East', with 6.55 million passengers during the month when compared to the same time last year. The FTSE 100 low-cost carrier's load factor also improved by 0.7 percentage points for the month, to 93.4%. On a rolling 12-month basis, the airline reported an 8.6% increase in passenger numbers to 82.48 million, while its load factor was ahead 1.5 percentage points to 93.3%. "There were 1,274 cancellations in ...

