

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Friday as worries about a global trade war intensified and investors waited for cues from the U.S. Labor Department's closely-watched monthly jobs report for March due out later in the day.



U.S. employment is expected to increase by 198,000 jobs in March after spiking by 313,000 jobs in February. The unemployment rate is expected to dip to 4.0 percent after holding at 4.1 percent for five straight months.



Gold edged up and the dollar faltered after U.S. President Donald Trump said he has instructed his trade officials to consider $100 billion in additional tariffs on China.



Japanese shares fell as the yen rose against the dollar in view of Trump's new tariff threat. The Nikkei average slid 77.90 points or 0.36 percent to 21,567.52 while the broader Topix index closed 0.31 percent lower at 1,719.30.



Shipping companies and semiconductor shares were among the prominent decliners. Among the best performers, Daiichi Sankyo, Seven & I Holdings and FamilyMart UNY Holdings gained 3-5 percent.



On the data front, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said that the average of household spending in Japan grew 0.1 percent year-on-year in February, coming in at 265,614 yen. That was shy of expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent.



Australian shares ended a choppy session little changed with a negative bias after news of Trump's plan to impose additional tariffs on China. While major banks ended marginally lower, ANZ edged up slightly after a brokerage upgrade.



Woodside Petroleum advanced 1.1 percent and Santos rose half a percent after crude oil prices edged higher overnight. Mining heavyweight BHP Billiton rose half a percent and smaller rival Fortescue Metals Group rallied 2.4 percent.



Shares of Myer Holdings soared 7.3 percent. The Australian newspaper reported that arch rival David Jones' South African parent company Woolworths may be interested in acquiring the company.



Seoul stocks closed lower as renewed trade tensions overshadowed Samsung's upbeat earnings guidance for the first quarter of this year. The benchmark Kospi dropped 7.94 points or 0.33 percent to 2,429.58 while shares of Samsung Electronics shed 0.7 percent.



Samsung Securities shares ended 3.6 percent lower after plunging nearly 12 percent earlier in the day on news that it mistakenly paid its employees stock dividends. LG Electronics climbed 5.7 percent after its first-quarter profit topped forecasts.



New Zealand shares gained ground as Sky Network Television losses rebounded from losses earlier this week and Orion Health surged as much as 20 percent after confirming it was pursuing 'potentially significant transactions.' The benchmark S&P/NZX50 index rose 29.28 points or 0.35 percent to finish at 8,393.27.



Markets in Taiwan, China and Thailand were closed for public holidays. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up over 1 percent in late trading as trading resumed after a holiday.



Hong Kong's private sector continued to expand in March, albeit at a slower rate, the latest survey from Nikkei showed with a PMI score of 50.6, down from 51.7 in February.



Benchmark indexes in India, Indonesia and Malaysia were down marginally while Singapore's Straits Times index was rising 1 percent.



U.S. stocks rose for a third straight session overnight amid expectations that the tit-for-tat tariff announcements are only a precursor to negotiations of a trade agreement between the United States and China.



Optimism ahead of the upcoming earnings season also offered some support. The Dow rallied 1 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose half a percent and the S&P 500 added 0.7 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX