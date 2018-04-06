WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 05-April-18
Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share
in Issue Currency
WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 05/04/2018 IE00BYPGT035 1125000 USD 13,338,600.42 11.8565
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 05/04/2018 IE00BQQ3Q067 1978585 USD 33,044,714.04 16.7012
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 05/04/2018 IE00BDF12W49 159242 USD 3,311,964.70 20.7983
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 05/04/2018 IE00BQZJBM26 1000000 USD 19,451,524.51 19.4515
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 05/04/2018 IE00BZ1GHD37 500000 USD 5,428,549.76 10.8571
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 05/04/2018 IE00BYMLZY74 7300000 USD 79,606,075.62 10.9049
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 05/04/2018 IE00BQZJBX31 3730000 EUR 48,046,247.95 12.881
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 05/04/2018 IE00BDF16007 30010 EUR 428,848.98 14.2902
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 05/04/2018 IE00BYQCZT11 33803 CHF 559,221.11 16.5435
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 05/04/2018 IE00BYQCZX56 965306 EUR 16,177,860.93 16.7593
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 05/04/2018 IE00BYQCZQ89 253281 GBP 2,824,023.38 11.1498
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 05/04/2018 IE00BVXBH163 3164000 USD 55,202,399.93 17.447
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 05/04/2018 IE00BYQCZP72 2445889 USD 47,250,840.30 19.3185
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 05/04/2018 IE00BQZJC527 3222725 EUR 56,552,766.08 17.5481
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 05/04/2018 IE00BDF16114 709573 EUR 10,564,142.93 14.888
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 05/04/2018 IE00BZ56SY76 260000 EUR 4,017,572.05 15.4522
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 05/04/2018 IE00BZ56TQ67 673192 EUR 11,316,556.37 16.8103
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 05/04/2018 IE00BYQCZ914 45884 CHF 857,724.69 18.6933
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 05/04/2018 IE00BYQCZC44 245623 EUR 4,077,667.59 16.6013
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 05/04/2018 IE00BVXBGY20 1498032 GBP 15,866,599.87 10.5916
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 05/04/2018 IE00BYQCZ682 15836 USD 294,879.86 18.6209
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 05/04/2018 IE00BZ56RN96 106000 USD 2,175,310.01 20.5218
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 05/04/2018 IE00BZ56SW52 409394 USD 8,608,403.59 21.0272
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 05/04/2018 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,485,752.69 18.5907
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 05/04/2018 IE00BDGSNL04 312500 USD 5,809,373.87 18.59
WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 05/04/2018 IE00BVFB1H83 1400000 EUR 18,825,422.21 13.4467
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 05/04/2018 IE00BYQCZL35 218945 CHF 4,201,481.65 19.1897
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 05/04/2018 IE00BYQCZJ13 646012 EUR 10,653,802.38 16.4916
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 05/04/2018 IE00BYQCZF74 530010 GBP 5,887,852.22 11.1089
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 05/04/2018 IE00BYQCZN58 2783651 USD 57,041,097.69 20.4915
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 05/04/2018 IE00BVXC4854 11575169 USD 191,498,732.49 16.5439
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 05/04/2018 IE00BYQCZD50 261360 USD 4,663,870.11 17.8446
WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 05/04/2018 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,459,553.83 5.309
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 05/04/2018 IE00BQZJBQ63 1766445 USD 32,939,683.31 18.6474
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 05/04/2018 IE00BD6RZW23 24773 EUR 395,538.91 15.9665
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 05/04/2018 IE00BD6RZZ53 90031 GBP 1,282,200.44 14.2418
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 05/04/2018 IE00BD6RZT93 22590 USD 408,562.33 18.086
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 05/04/2018 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 334,135.68 20.8835
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 05/04/2018 IE00BZ56RG20 585000 USD 12,488,963.38 21.3487
WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 05/04/2018 IE00BQZJBT94 650000 USD 12,894,641.48 19.8379
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire
BWZMM42R22
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX