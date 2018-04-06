

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 05-April-18



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 05/04/2018 IE00BYPGT035 1125000 USD 13,338,600.42 11.8565



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 05/04/2018 IE00BQQ3Q067 1978585 USD 33,044,714.04 16.7012



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 05/04/2018 IE00BDF12W49 159242 USD 3,311,964.70 20.7983



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 05/04/2018 IE00BQZJBM26 1000000 USD 19,451,524.51 19.4515



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 05/04/2018 IE00BZ1GHD37 500000 USD 5,428,549.76 10.8571



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 05/04/2018 IE00BYMLZY74 7300000 USD 79,606,075.62 10.9049



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 05/04/2018 IE00BQZJBX31 3730000 EUR 48,046,247.95 12.881



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 05/04/2018 IE00BDF16007 30010 EUR 428,848.98 14.2902



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 05/04/2018 IE00BYQCZT11 33803 CHF 559,221.11 16.5435



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 05/04/2018 IE00BYQCZX56 965306 EUR 16,177,860.93 16.7593



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 05/04/2018 IE00BYQCZQ89 253281 GBP 2,824,023.38 11.1498



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 05/04/2018 IE00BVXBH163 3164000 USD 55,202,399.93 17.447



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 05/04/2018 IE00BYQCZP72 2445889 USD 47,250,840.30 19.3185



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 05/04/2018 IE00BQZJC527 3222725 EUR 56,552,766.08 17.5481



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 05/04/2018 IE00BDF16114 709573 EUR 10,564,142.93 14.888



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 05/04/2018 IE00BZ56SY76 260000 EUR 4,017,572.05 15.4522



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 05/04/2018 IE00BZ56TQ67 673192 EUR 11,316,556.37 16.8103



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 05/04/2018 IE00BYQCZ914 45884 CHF 857,724.69 18.6933



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 05/04/2018 IE00BYQCZC44 245623 EUR 4,077,667.59 16.6013



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 05/04/2018 IE00BVXBGY20 1498032 GBP 15,866,599.87 10.5916



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 05/04/2018 IE00BYQCZ682 15836 USD 294,879.86 18.6209



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 05/04/2018 IE00BZ56RN96 106000 USD 2,175,310.01 20.5218



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 05/04/2018 IE00BZ56SW52 409394 USD 8,608,403.59 21.0272



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 05/04/2018 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,485,752.69 18.5907



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 05/04/2018 IE00BDGSNL04 312500 USD 5,809,373.87 18.59



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 05/04/2018 IE00BVFB1H83 1400000 EUR 18,825,422.21 13.4467



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 05/04/2018 IE00BYQCZL35 218945 CHF 4,201,481.65 19.1897



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 05/04/2018 IE00BYQCZJ13 646012 EUR 10,653,802.38 16.4916



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 05/04/2018 IE00BYQCZF74 530010 GBP 5,887,852.22 11.1089



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 05/04/2018 IE00BYQCZN58 2783651 USD 57,041,097.69 20.4915



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 05/04/2018 IE00BVXC4854 11575169 USD 191,498,732.49 16.5439



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 05/04/2018 IE00BYQCZD50 261360 USD 4,663,870.11 17.8446



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 05/04/2018 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,459,553.83 5.309



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 05/04/2018 IE00BQZJBQ63 1766445 USD 32,939,683.31 18.6474



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 05/04/2018 IE00BD6RZW23 24773 EUR 395,538.91 15.9665



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 05/04/2018 IE00BD6RZZ53 90031 GBP 1,282,200.44 14.2418



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 05/04/2018 IE00BD6RZT93 22590 USD 408,562.33 18.086



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 05/04/2018 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 334,135.68 20.8835



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 05/04/2018 IE00BZ56RG20 585000 USD 12,488,963.38 21.3487



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 05/04/2018 IE00BQZJBT94 650000 USD 12,894,641.48 19.8379



