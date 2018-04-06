The French energy giant will now build a solar PV power plant in Tauba, central Senegal, which will sell power at €0.0380 per kWh, while a second plant selling electricity at €0.0398 per kWh will be constructed in Kahone.Senegal's Electricity Sector Regulatory Commission, CRSE has awarded contracts to build two solar PV projects totaling 60 MW to a consortium formed by French energy giant, Engie and France-based investor and asset manager, Meridiam. The two projects were assigned through a tender, which was launched by CRSE last October. A first 30 MW project will be built by the French consortium ...

