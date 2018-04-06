Announcing Ace Hotel Kyoto in Partnership with Architect Kengo Kuma and NTT UD

Kyoto, Japan, April 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACE HOTEL TO OPEN FIRST JAPANESE OUTPOST IN KYOTO



Since the beginning of Ace, we've dreamt of Japan. We've spent decades admiring Japanese culture and craftsmanship, collaborating from afar with Japanese artists and brands whose work we love - BEAMS, Porter, Isetan, Takahiro Miyashita of Number (N)ine, Kenzo Minami, Hender Scheme and Traveler's Company, to name a few, hoping for the chance to put down roots.

Now, we're proud to announce we're partnering with NTT Urban Development Corporation for Ace Hotel Kyoto, a new cultural hub as part of the redevelopment of ShinPuhKan. Designed in part by the famed architect Kengo Kuma, Ace Hotel Kyoto will open in Winter 2019 in an area with a valuable industrial and imperial legacy. Kuma's designs blend new with old, incorporating renovations of the historic building - erected in the mid 1920s as the Kyoto Central Telephone Office - into the new build.

Kyoto is one of the most celebrated cities in the world, admired for an unparalleled social, creative, cultural and architectural dynamism. It's been heralded as a creative wellspring, drawing artists here for centuries as a restorative, beautiful and generative refuge - muse to everyone from David Bowie, John & Yoko and David Byrne to Steve Jobs, Haruki Murakami and Akira Kurosawa. Ace Hotel Kyoto will help foster that same fertile, creative spirit for future generations, while paying homage to the rich imperial history that came before.



"It's been our long-standing dream to put down roots in Japan. We feel incredibly humbled and grateful to work with such well-respected and admirable partners as NTT Urban Development Corporation and Kengo Kuma to make our dreams a reality, creating a space that honors the beauty and history of Kyoto while fostering global connection and cultural innovation." - Brad Wilson (President, Ace Hotel Group)



ARCHITECT KENGO KUMA TO DESIGN EXTERIOR OF ACE HOTEL KYOTO



Kengo Kuma is the principal architect for Ace Hotel Kyoto. World-renowned for his work in Japan and abroad - including the Asakusa Culture and Tourism Center in Tokyo, the Nagasaki Prefectural Art Museum and the forthcoming Olympic Stadium for the Tokyo 2020 Games - Kengo Kuma's designs embrace natural materials and light, and create spaces for interaction and comfort. He is a fitting partner for Ace Hotel, with our history of and admiration for innovative design, creative re-use and locally-minded collaboration. With Kengo Kuma at the helm, Ace Hotel Kyoto will stand as a monument to the beauty and unique legacy of Kyoto, a destination for culturally curious travelers and Kyoto residents alike.



"The thought was to create a hotel that is connected to Kyoto and open to the surrounding area. To begin with, the proposition was to create a dense garden where communities, as well as the past and the present, are connected to this venerable land with its various gardens, which have existed since the Heian period.

The existing Kyoto central telephone office building was designed by one of the great Japanese modern architects Tetsuro Yoshida. Through the central courtyard, this red brick building will converse and create a new harmony with a wooden grid system that reminisces traditional Kyoto. The integrity of Aneyakoji road and Higashino-toin road was preserved through the delicate use of fine louvers and meshes. These louvers and meshes also act as environmental devices, which gently filters light and wind. Furthermore, the concrete was mixed with iron oxide to produce a fine warm color, which cannot be fabricated by paint.

Every detail and material was thought through to connect the building, land and history together.

Ace Hotel is changing the definition of the hotel by connecting the surrounding area with the hotel, and the community with the guests. This is gently changing the air of the world." - Kengo Kuma (Architect)



ACE TO PARTNER WITH NTT URBAN DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION



We're truly honored to work with NTT Urban Development Corporation - a well-respected company that, for decades, has been dedicated to connecting people globally and valuing communication and collaboration between the US and Japan. NTT Urban Development Corporation has a world-renowned reputation. We're grateful for the opportunity to work alongside them on an asset that marries innovation with historic preservation. We share NTT Urban Development Corporation's values of revitalizing historic properties where possible and bringing in the best in-class designers to create beautiful new buildings for locals to be proud of, admire and enjoy.



"Honoring the concepts of tradition and innovation, and in an effort to preserve Kyoto's enchanting history and landmark reputation, NTT Urban Development Corporation redevelops the ShinPuhKan project to leverage the 92-year-old former Kyoto Central Telephone Office, a building that played a role in the legacy of NTT. We're honored to have Ace Hotel, which attracts people from all over the world with its unique concept, as the core of the ShinPuhKan redevelopment. Through the collaboration with Ace Hotel, ShinPuhKan aims to be an interchange between tourists gathering from all over the world and local Kyoto residents, generating a new buzz in Kyoto - a city known as a worldwide tourists' destination and home to diverse hotels." - NTT UD



ACE HOTEL KYOTO WILL BE DESIGNED AS A CULTURAL HUB FOR LOCAL AND GLOBAL AUDIENCES



Ace Hotel's approach to design is unorthodox, with a reverence for the past and an eye to the future. We take into account the spirit of the neighborhood we live in - its history of art, architecture and culture - and use that to create something fresh and energized. With all our programming and developments, we celebrate people whose work inspires us.

Collaborating with like-hearted artists and craftspeople, Ace Hotel Kyoto will be a testament to our love of the remarkable city of Kyoto. We're so lucky to be able to inhabit an historic building in a city with such a rich history, and to work alongside architect Kengo Kuma to give it new life. Kengo Kuma - known for his understated, poetic designs that emphasize humility and quality of material - will help Ace Hotel Kyoto become a space for joy and interaction, harmonious with its environment and in quiet dialogue with Kyoto's past and future legends.

Centrally located, the neighborhood around the hotel sits on the former grounds of the imperial palace and is rumored to once have been the home of Japanese samurai. Ace Hotel Kyoto will live just a stone's throw from cultural treasures like the Nishiki Market, the Museum of Kyoto and Kyoto Art Center, and surrounded by classic shops such as Kamesuehiro (confectionary store), Shoyeido (incense store) and Miyawaki Baisenan (fan store). Taking cues from Kyoto's cultural history, reverence for nature, quality of craftsmanship and delight in the everyday, Ace Hotel Kyoto will be a rich, sensory experience, viewed within and beyond the city as a hub for aspirational dreamers and creative trailblazers.



ABOUT ACE HOTEL



Ace Hotel reimagines urban hotels for people who make cities interesting. We crave experience more than hospitality clichés. We are curious about the history and geography of the buildings we inhabit, and let these guide us to someplace fresh and familiar.

Ace Hotel started in 1999 in Seattle - a haven for artists and craftspeople and people engaged in local culture and creative pursuits. We started the hotel as a place for our friends to come and stay when they were on tour. For us, hotels have always been platforms to activate our cultural curiosity and the work of local artists and craftspeople we admire. Now, nearly 20 years later, Ace Hotel has 9 hotels - in Seattle, Portland, New York, Palm Springs, Los Angeles, London, Pittsburgh, New Orleans and Chicago. Hotels for us are platforms for activating our cultural curiosity, love of cities and the collaborative spirit.



ABOUT ACE KYOTO



Ace Hotel Kyoto will be a vessel for the city to use in its vision for the future - synthesizing an inspired and culturally resonant demographic and a global lifestyle with the strong historical and cultural power that is the domain of Kyoto. The hotel will invite an audience of forward-looking individuals, professionals in the new economy, active participants in the creative arts industries and culturally-engaged leisure travelers to Kyoto, as well as act as a comfortable, cultural hub for the local community.



ABOUT KENGO KUMA



Kengo Kuma is a globally-acclaimed Japanese architect with offices in both Tokyo and Paris, known for his harmonious designs which emphasize natural materials and light. Some of his most recognized works include the Asakusa Culture and Tourism Center in Tokyo and the Nagasaki Prefectural Art Museum. In 2015, Kengo Kuma was chosen to design Tokyo's Olympic Stadium for the 2020 Games.

Attachments

ACE HOTEL - COURTYARD RENDERING (https://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/24e03b35-0649-4fad-bdc1-59f5062a7a7b)

AceKyoto_PressRelease_040618 (https://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d8663288-a59d-40ea-bad8-5aca7afe7e3d)

Ace Hotel press@acehotel.com