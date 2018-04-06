The following information is based on a press release from Modern Times Group AB (MTG) published on February 1 and March 23, 2018 and may be subject to change.



The board of MTG has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for Q2 2018 and Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for H2 2018, resolves on a distribution of shares in newly formed company (MTG Nordics or Nordic Entertainment Group). The Ex-date is yet to be determined. Provided that the EGM approves the proposed share distribution and other regulatory conditions are fulfilled, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in MTG (MTGB).



