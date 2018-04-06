Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Appoints Technogym as Official Fitness Equipment Supplier

CESENA, Italy, April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Italian company leader in fitness, wellness and sport training will equip GC2018 training facilities across Queensland for the Commonwealth athletes

Technogym, internationally recognised for setting the standard in athletic training, rehabilitation and wellness, has been appointed by the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games (GC2018) as the Official Fitness Equipment Supplier.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/663353/Technogym_Gold_Coast_2018.jpg )



(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/653712/Technogym_Logo.jpg )



Technogym will equip all the training facilities, including the Commonwealth Games Athletes Village Gym, athletic performance centres and four smaller fitness studios across Queensland. The athletes competing at the Games will come from the 70 nations and territories of the Commonwealth and compete in 23 sport disciplines.

The athletes will have the possibility to train on a selection of the best and most innovative products covering all training areas such as cardio, strength and functional training. All Technogym equipment will be fully integrated with the Mywellness cloud, the Technogym digital platform enabling them to stay connected to their own personal training program directly on the equipment itself and via their mobile devices.

The state of the art solution that Technogym will take to the Games includes the newly released SKILLROW, the first indoor rowing equipment designed to improve anaerobic power, aerobic capacity and neuromuscular abilities in one solution. Athletes will also have available solutions like SKILLMILL, the only non-motor-driven functional training product - specifically designed for Athletic Performance Training - which allows athletes to train power, speed, stamina and agility exercises with the same product.

"We are very proud of being chosen as Official Supplier of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. This achievement represents an important recognition of our commitment in research and innovation in order to create the most advanced equipment and digital technology for the world's elite athletes," says Nerio Alessandri - Technogym Founder and CEO.