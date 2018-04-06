AECI Limited - Appointment of External Auditor

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Bond company code: AECI

("the Company')

APPOINTMENT OF EXTERNAL AUDITOR

Shareholders and prospective bondholders are referred to the Company's announcements published on the Stock Exchange News Service of the JSE Limited on 4 December 2017 and 29 March 2018.

In terms of paragraph 3.78 of the JSE Listings Requirements, shareholders and prospective bondholders are hereby advised that Deloitte & Touche has been appointed as the Company's external auditor, with Mr Patrick Ndlovu as designated audit partner for the current financial year ending 31 December 2018.

Woodmead, Sandton

6 April 2018

