06.04.2018
PR Newswire

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Monthly Factsheet

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO U.S. PERSONS

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.
(the "Company')
(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability
under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)

Monthly Factsheet
6 April 2018

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. has today published its monthly factsheet to the end of March 2018. Please follow the link below to access the fact sheet, which will also be available to download from the Company's website:

http://content.prnewswire.com/documents/PRNUK-0604181003-971A_Fact_Sheet_Computation_-_2018-03-29_CC.pdf


For further information, please contact:

N+1 Singer
James Maxwell - Nominated Adviser
+44 (0) 207 496 3056

James Waterlow - Sales
+44 (0) 207 496 3031
James.Waterlow@n1singer.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Cara De La Mare
+44 (0) 1481 745498

Website: www.weisskoreaopportunityfund.com


© 2018 PR Newswire